Columbus, OH

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

By Sarah Donaldson
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night.

A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue, which was illuminated by crosswalk lights, police said.

A funeral director reached out to NBC4 identifying the girl as Catherine Michelle Rodriguez, not Mitchell-Rodriguez.

Body found on I-71 was there for hours, police say

Rodriguez died about two hours later at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The woman with her was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, at the time in critical condition. That night, the crash was the city’s 79th traffic fatality in 2022, but the number has since risen to 81.

Charges have not been filed against the driver as of Thursday afternoon.

