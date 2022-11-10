Woman gives birth on California freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An Orange County couple thought they gave themselves plenty of time to make it to the hospital to welcome their bundle of joy, but their baby girl moved up the deadline.

The mother gave birth on the side of California’s 5 Freeway in Anaheim, sidestepping their original plan of reaching the University of California Irvine Medical Center, KNBC reported.

“She told me to pull over because the baby’s going to come out,” the father, who identified himself as Jeffrey, told KTLA-TV camera crews on the scene shortly after Wednesday night’s special delivery.

“I got out of the car and came out to the passenger side, and all of a sudden the head was out, and the baby was already here,” he added.

According to KNBC, California Highway Patrol officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighter-paramedics arrived a short while later to check on the mother and newborn.

“It’s great,” fire Capt. Jorge Robledo told the TV station, adding, “As of now, baby’s happy and healthy. Normal delivery is what it seems.”

Although Robledo said he has helped with several child births, he said that this was the first time he was called to a freeway delivery, KTLA reported.

