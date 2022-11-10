ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
740thefan.com

North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team announced

(KFGO/KNFL) The North Dakota Class 11B All-State Football Team has been released. The teams are voted on by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). First-Team Offense:. QB: Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian. QB: Ben Schepp, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose. QB: Jace Kovash, Dickinson Trinity. RB: Trey Heinrich, Kindred. RB: Owen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Body recovered from Aitkin County lake is missing Carlton, MN man

Carlton, Minn. – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body recovered from a northern Minnesota lake last week is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the body recovered from Rat Lake in Aitkin County on Friday is that of Lucas Dudden.
CARLTON, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers

BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd!  An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort.  The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
BRAINERD, MN
fox9.com

North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

