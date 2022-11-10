Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) officially active for Bills in Week 10
Josh Allen (elbow) is officially active for the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is reportedly at almost no risk of aggravating the elbow injury he suffered a week ago, and has been cleared to play in this week's game against the Vikings. It may be fair to temper expectations for Allen's fantasy upside slightly, but he is healthy enough to get the nod this week.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 11 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 11
I can't believe it's already Week 11. The fantasy playoffs aren't far away, and there is never a bad time to strengthen your roster. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of Week 11
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is still day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. What It Means:. Kingsbury reiterated that the team wants Murray to be fully healthy before they clear him to return to the...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (personal) not listed for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okongwu missed Saturday night's game due to personal reasons. However, on the initial report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to go. Our models project Okongwu for...
numberfire.com
Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking Week 11's Fastest Games
Pace and pass rate can tell us a lot about offensive tendencies for NFL teams, but you'll often find some flawed ways of analyzing such data. Teams that are trailing will -- naturally -- be inclined both to play faster and throw more often than they may initially want to do.
