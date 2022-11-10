Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
‘At a Breaking Point': Boston EMS Seeing Record Low Staffing Levels
On a chilly Monday evening, Boston EMS ambulance after ambulance arrived at the Boston Medical Center with its lights and sirens blaring. As the calls for help hit record levels, the union representing Boston EMS paramedics and EMTs says it is struggling to fill enough ambulances to serve the city.
MGH doctors say surge in RSV cases leaving hospitals 'stressed every day'
BOSTON – Mass General Brigham doctors said they are dealing with an unprecedented surge in the respiratory illness known as RSV, likely as a result of precautions taken during the COVID pandemic.The illness impacts the nose, throat and lungs. There has been a severe rise in cases not seen in some time, particularly among children. Cases began surging in mid-October, which is earlier than usual.Alexy Arauz Boudreau, associate chief of pediatrics for primary care at Mass General for Children, said that is likely due to mitigations that were put in place during the COVID pandemic.The precautions disrupted viral transmission, doctors...
RSV surge putting a strain on working parents, childcare centers
BOSTON - Yasmine Antoine brought her daughter to her pediatrician Friday. The MBTA operator wanted to make sure her child stays healthy. "It's hard to take days off, but then again, I have to be there for my kids," she said. The girl's doctor, Robyn Riseberg, is urging parents worried about the current surge in RSV cases to call her office before rushing to overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms. She also says parents should keep kids home, which can be nearly impossible sometimes. "Especially many parents who need to work and be able to pay their bills...we are seeing...
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past
BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
ABC6.com
32k pounds of turkey donated Monday morning breaking Guinness world record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Guinness world record was broken today for the most turkeys donated in 24 hours. Nick DiGiovanni is a celebrity chef and Rhode Island native, helping break the Guinness world record. DiGiovanni joined Stop & Shop to donate roughly 7,500 birds in Massachusetts and Rhode...
Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then
Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
NECN
Lawsuit Filed After Mass. Cancels Civil Service Exams for Firefighters
The Boston Firefighters Union is set to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday, after initiating legal action against the state over canceled civil service exams. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate...
WCVB
ER doctor from Massachusetts making 5th trip to Ukraine to help on front lines
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who has brought thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine and helped those on the front lines with his medical expertise will be making another trip to the war-torn country. Dr. Frank Duggan, an emergency room physician on the South Shore, will...
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one
Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
A New Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Has Been Crowned for 2023
Two local women were crowned to represent the city of Fall River for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. On Saturday, November 12th, Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023.
NECN
Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge
When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said. The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.
Comments / 0