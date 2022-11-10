Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
$6,000 in equipment stolen from officer’s unlocked vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $6,000 in equipment was stolen from an officer’s unlocked vehicle on Friday. Lincoln Police say the theft happened sometime overnight near the intersection of South 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue. A police radio, ballistic vest, flashlight, baton, backpack, ballistic rifle plates and plate...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
1011now.com
Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
kfornow.com
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
klkntv.com
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
KETV.com
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in Midtown Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rushed a man to a hospital while performing CPR after he was shot Sunday morning. It happened at an apartment near Park Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police said several people were taken to its headquarters for questioning. The Omaha Police...
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
1011now.com
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
