This Week in Lincolnville: The Ambivalence of Autumn
Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.
Rockport seeks partnership funding with Maine DOT for Village improvements, Goose River Bridge planning, sidewalks to schools
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Select Board will hear Monday evening, Nov. 14, about an effort to work with the Maine Dept. of Transportation on plans for a new Goose River Bridge at the harbor, and improving the town’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The vehicle for accomplishing this is through a new DOT program, the Village Partner Initiative.
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Eli Kemberling, obituary
CAMDEN — Eli Kemberling passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30 on November 9 in Denver, Colorado. He is the son of Vicky Willey and the late Paul Kemberling, and is survived by his siblings, Jeremiah and Grace Kemberling. Eli was born on July 20, 1992, in San...
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
Nov. 15 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 7-11. Appleton. Allens Blueberry Freezer Inc. to Cecilia S. Lopez. Robert C. Alexander and Madeline M. Alexander to Khalid Muslih and Kari E. Phillips. Kevin Charette to Kevin Charette and Jennifer Marie Ezzy.
Belfast City Council to address wastewater improvements, increased ambulance fees, new airport hangars
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes confirmation of a new Belfast Police officers increasing ambulatory service fees, wastewater improvements, and new airport hangars, among other topics. Belfast Police Chief Robert...
MidCoast Regional Housing Trust begins workforce housing initiative in Rockland
ROCKLAND — “Two teachers moving here this year would together earn $86,000, but they probably won’t find any place to live, especially if we look at realistic housing cost,” said Jonathan Goss. “They can’t get assistance from existing organizations because there’s really no way to help them, at this point.”
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
Waldo County Technical Center's CNA program holds free vital signs clinic
Waldo County Technical Center’s (WCTC) Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students recently held a free in-house vital signs clinic. CNA students practiced their documentation skills while checking temperature, pulse and respiration of fellow students and Tech Center staff members. One CNA student who checked vital signs was Madison Oliver, a...
Time set for Medomak Valley’s chance at football state title
The Medomak Valley varsity football team will vie for the Class C state championship Saturday, Nov. 19 against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the Medomak Valley contest, Foxcroft Academy will challenge Lisbon/St. Dominic at 11 a.m. for the Class D crown. Meanwhile, at Fitzpatrick...
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Nov. 16
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
Ernest H. Wing Sr., obituary
SEARSMONT — Ernest H. Wing Sr., 81, of Searsmont, passed away October 27 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Searsmont to Harold and Burdena (Pease) Wing on July 7, 1941. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1959 where he played baseball and...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
