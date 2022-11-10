ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Man charged with trying to use credit cards from lost wallet

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bastrop man was arrested in Midland this week after investigators said he allegedly tried to use credit cards that didn’t belong to him. Logan Reese Crosby, 32, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on November 8, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a liquor store on W Wall Street after a woman called 911 and said an unknown man was trying to use her credit card to pay for his items. The card was declined, but the suspect was still in the store investigators arrived.

Officers on the scene were speaking with the victim when the suspect, later identified as Crosby, exited the store and began walking toward them. Crosby reportedly handed the wallet back to the victim just before he was arrested. The victim said she’d lost her wallet on November 3 and that Crosby had tried to make purchases using her cards at several different stores. He also allegedly stole $600 in cash from the wallet.

Investigators said when they tried to place Crosby in handcuffs, he pulled away and resisted. Once secured, officers allegedly found methamphetamine in his pocket. Crosby was booked into the Midland Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

Comments / 5

Chevy chase
4d ago

and lady's even men watch ur poses when ur shoping dnt live the purse on shoping cart while u even turn ur backs.pls holidays r coming there will be ex stealing

Reply
2
 

