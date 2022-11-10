Read full article on original website
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 29-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning and was found sitting in front of a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m. He was taken into custody.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct early Saturday. An RPD report said officers responded to the 800 block of Southeast Mosher Avenue after a caller said there was a disturbance at that location. A 39-year old man was almost tasered after he repeatedly yelled that he was going to assault a neighbor, and refused to comply with officer’s commands. The investigation concluded the suspect had recklessly thrown a weight at a victim, which almost hit her.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged restraining order violation and for a probation order violation, on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:00 p.m. the 40-year old was in his car in the 1800 block of Northeast Klamath Avenue, in the driveway of a home he was restrained from being at. The man refused to get out of his vehicle until pepper spray was deployed. The suspect was held without bail.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
Alleged underage drinkers arrested after driving wrong way on major road, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two women under the age of 21 were arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after allegedly driving the wrong way on a major roadway early on Sunday, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, at about 6:25 a.m. on November 13,...
Eugene Police: Avoid E. 16th and High Street area
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says to avoid the area of E. 16th and High Street. "Eugene Police is investigating an incident that occurred earlier," the department said just before 5 p.m. Monday. There is no ongoing threat to the public, EPD added.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER WHEELCHAIR HIT BY SUV
A man is hospitalized after his wheelchair was hit by an SUV Sunday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:15 p.m. the man was crossing Southeast Stephens Street in the 900 block when his blankets got stuck in his wheelchair and he subsequently was hit by the vehicle. The driver helped the man get back into his wheelchair, and left the scene after being told that the victim was okay.
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
Former Coos Bay resident found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide
Former Coos Bay resident, Jeremy Thomas Robertson (42), was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide. According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney, on October 27, after a three-day jury trial, Robertson was found guilty for the death of Amber LaBelle.
PORTLAND MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRAFFICKING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson,...
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
