CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho lost their regular season finale to rival Carroll in Caldwell 21-6. The Yotes struggled on offense all game. Early in the third quarter, Yotes quarterback Andy Peters went out with an injury. Senior Ryan Hibbs replaced him. Hibbs has plenty of starting experience but wasn't able to punch it into the endzone, only amassing two field goals.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO