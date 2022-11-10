Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash scene in Eastham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Fairway Restaurant. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
New details: Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash
PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team to investigate the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Fire broke out at a house in Orleans around 5 PM Saturday. Firefighters from several departments responded to 507 South Orleans Road (Route 28) to find smoke showing from the residence. There were no immediately reports of injuries. Harwich, Brewster and Eastham units also responded to the scene. The fire was reportedly confined […] The post Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
capecod.com
Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire Chief Geoff Deering discussed the department’s staffing shortage at a recent meeting of the town’s select board and recommended ways to address the issue. The chief said that most days the department doesn’t have enough personnel to have two ambulances, or an ambulance...
capecod.com
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Updated: Bourne Police filed OUI charges in crash that injured pregnant woman and baby to the hospital
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 12:46 PM Thursday, Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving officers advised the road was completely shut down. It was determined that a black Subaru Outback operated by...
whdh.com
Police: Pregnant woman, infant among those injured in Bourne crash with suspected DUI driver
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
Single family residence in Sandwich sells for $2.3 million
Michael Sullivan and Samantha Sullivan bought the property at 263 Phillips Road, Sandwich, from Jeffrey Arch on Oct. 20, 2022, for $2,250,000 which works out to $1,192 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset Police searching for two missing teenagers
The Somerset Police Department is seeking any information on the possible location of two teenagers who went missing Sunday evening from a residence in town. Aryana Coelho, 16 years old, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has short brown hair, is approximately 5’5″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
capecod.com
Fire slightly damages Provincetown guest house
PROVINCETOWN – A fire slightly damaged part of the exterior of a guest house in Provincetown about 8:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at Gabriel’s Guest House at 102 Bradford Street appeared to have started in a trash can and caught an exterior wall of the building on fire before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
Medford man held without bail for fatal crash that killed Middleboro mother of two
TAUNTON, Mass. — On Kingman Street in Taunton on Wednesday, the scene of a deadly crash that killed Lori Ann Medeiros, a Middleboro mother of two, Charles Emerson left flowers for a woman he never met. “I’m here to pay respects to the poor lady that got killed here,”...
capecod.com
Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich
HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich. The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm.
