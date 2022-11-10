Read full article on original website
Ashland County ends deal for autopsies with Cuyahoga County, will send bodies to Lucas County
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Coroner’s Office will no longer send bodies to Cuyahoga County for autopsy services. Instead, bodies destined for autopsy services will head to Lucas County, where its coroner’s office performs the service for all types of deaths, including overdoses.
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
6 inducted into Ashland County Women of Achievement 2022 class
ASHLAND — Six inductees in early November joined a group of more than 200 women in Ashland County who have been recognized for their achievements in work, family and volunteerism, according to a recent press release. Sherry Bouquet, Lori Gottfried, Nancy Pauly, Dr. Khuswant Pittenger, Ginny Telego and Brenda...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
Lake Effect snow creates wet roads Sunday morning, use caution
As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.
4 vehicles involved in serious injury crash on I-90: Avon police
Four vehicles were involved in a series of crashes that happened on I-90 near Nagel Road in Avon Sunday morning.
Two-million-dollar bond for shooting suspect
BUCYRUS—Jacob D. Davidson, 38, of Centerburg, made his initial appearance at the Crawford County Municipal Court. Davidson appeared via video from the Crawford County Jail. Davidson is currently charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
Missing assisted living facility resident found dead outside; caregivers respond
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash
All the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike are closed after a fiery crash on Friday morning.
Aspin receives Innovation Award for Childcare Initiative
ASHLAND – Kristin Aspin, Chief Program Officer of Ashland County Community Foundation, received the 2022 Philanthropy Innovation Award from Philanthropy Ohio for leading the Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative. Presented annually by the statewide membership association Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes a funder who has moved philanthropy forward through...
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
