ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.

A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

6 inducted into Ashland County Women of Achievement 2022 class

ASHLAND — Six inductees in early November joined a group of more than 200 women in Ashland County who have been recognized for their achievements in work, family and volunteerism, according to a recent press release. Sherry Bouquet, Lori Gottfried, Nancy Pauly, Dr. Khuswant Pittenger, Ginny Telego and Brenda...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries

A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
ashlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-million-dollar bond for shooting suspect

BUCYRUS—Jacob D. Davidson, 38, of Centerburg, made his initial appearance at the Crawford County Municipal Court. Davidson appeared via video from the Crawford County Jail. Davidson is currently charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Aspin receives Innovation Award for Childcare Initiative

ASHLAND – Kristin Aspin, Chief Program Officer of Ashland County Community Foundation, received the 2022 Philanthropy Innovation Award from Philanthropy Ohio for leading the Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative. Presented annually by the statewide membership association Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes a funder who has moved philanthropy forward through...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy