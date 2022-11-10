Read full article on original website
BornInto Greatness
3d ago
well he deserve it. one less psychopath for the world have to worry about. and because of it the world will be safer for our children 😀😄😉😁😆💯
7
Lovely Kay
4d ago
this case has way to much reasonable doubt if the death penalty was taken off the table for the other counts why would this stick
14
Lynn Barker
3d ago
if they didn't give Nikolaus Cruz the death penalty and he killed 17 people at that Florida school, I highly doubt that ynm will get it either!!!
6
