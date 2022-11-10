ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Gets up to an Awful Lot of Trouble Early in the Morning

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otz0H_0j68yehu00

Did he even eat breakfast yet?

How is it that toddlers can get into so much trouble first thing in the morning? You're still waiting for your coffee to brew and somehow the entire house already looks like it's been hit by a cyclone. How many hours until naptime, again?

In this video from @boymomsquared1 , we see a toddler who has gotten into some serious mischief, and it's only 9:19 a.m. His mom is already "drained," and there's so much time left in the day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Good grief. When your kid's head is stuck in the window blinds this early in the morning, how are you supposed to hold it together until lunch? These are the days you just have to take a deep breath and resolve to do the best you can. It might not be the best, period, but it's the best you can do right now, and that's okay.

Commenters totally understood what this poor mom was going through...
"Ha said, you just gone stand there"
"Chile I would be morning drinking if I was you"
"All I’mma say is blinds are not cheap"
"This why all the blinds in my house are up cause them boys will tear up your house if you let them.."
"can't blink on dem toddlers"
"How did he even get into the blinds lol"
"I felt exhausted watching this"

Thankfully this little guy was safe; as many other commenters pointed out, blinds can pose a strangulation hazard to small kids, so you really do have to be careful. But as the mom explained in the comments, she was just "steps away," and as we all know, toddlers can get into just about anything when you're literally right there.

Just part of the fun of raising toddlers!

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
WeHaveKids

Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
SAVANNAH, GA
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
232
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy