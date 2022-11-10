Toddler Gets up to an Awful Lot of Trouble Early in the Morning

Did he even eat breakfast yet?

How is it that toddlers can get into so much trouble first thing in the morning? You're still waiting for your coffee to brew and somehow the entire house already looks like it's been hit by a cyclone. How many hours until naptime, again?

In this video from @boymomsquared1 , we see a toddler who has gotten into some serious mischief, and it's only 9:19 a.m. His mom is already "drained," and there's so much time left in the day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Good grief. When your kid's head is stuck in the window blinds this early in the morning, how are you supposed to hold it together until lunch? These are the days you just have to take a deep breath and resolve to do the best you can. It might not be the best, period, but it's the best you can do right now, and that's okay.

Commenters totally understood what this poor mom was going through...

"Ha said, you just gone stand there"

"Chile I would be morning drinking if I was you"

"All I’mma say is blinds are not cheap"

"This why all the blinds in my house are up cause them boys will tear up your house if you let them.."

"can't blink on dem toddlers"

"How did he even get into the blinds lol"

"I felt exhausted watching this"

Thankfully this little guy was safe; as many other commenters pointed out, blinds can pose a strangulation hazard to small kids, so you really do have to be careful. But as the mom explained in the comments, she was just "steps away," and as we all know, toddlers can get into just about anything when you're literally right there.

Just part of the fun of raising toddlers!