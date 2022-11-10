ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend

By Melanie Porter
 5 days ago
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.

The initiative, named "Operation Green Light" is a national movement that was started as a small show of support for veterans in the community.

It's also meant to raise awareness about the challenges veterans and their families face.

Utah agencies that are participating in the trend include the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Unified Police Department, and the Salt Lake County Jail.

If you drive by the buildings of those departments in the next few days, you'll see a green glow as officials replaced or added some lights to show their support.

Now, Utah officials are inviting residents to hop on the trend by replacing just one bulb.

"This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends," the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff wrote in a statement.

If you do go green for the weekend, snap a photo and share it using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight for everyone to see.

Comments / 14

Big Daddy 160
5d ago

Let's do more than change the color of lights. We need to actually get real help. The government doesn't care about us veterans! We are worthless used up baggage to them, a drain on the economy. Especially us disabled veterans. Put your money where your lights are and actually help us improve the quality of our lives so we stop ending the war for ourselves!

Reply
26
Little Tommy
4d ago

I have color changing bulbs outside. They will be green starting tonight and will remain until December. I will also help in VA activities.

Reply
9
Ex CA resident
5d ago

How about you stop wasting money on green lights and donate to a good veteran cause like tunnels to towers.

Reply
17
