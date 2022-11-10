ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Senate Minority Caucus picks all-women leadership team

By Ben Winslow
 5 days ago
The Utah State Senate Minority Caucus has chosen an all-women leadership team in its recent round of internal elections.

Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, was elevated to serve as Minority Leader. Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, will step aside to serve as Minority Whip. Newly-elected Sen. Jennifer Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, was elected as assistant whip and Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, was chosen to serve as the caucus manager.

Leadership in the legislature can set the tone for bills run by their members and policies that a particular caucus would like to advance. Both Sens. Escamilla and Mayne have reputations for exercising influence on legislation, even with the Republican supermajority. Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, regularly includes minority leadership during his daily news conferences with reporters covering the legislative session.

Following the recent midterm elections, the House and Senate Majority Caucuses held their internal leadership elections Thursday night. Senate leadership did not change:

  • Sen. J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, Senate President
  • Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, Majority Leader
  • Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, Majority Whip
  • Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, Majority Assistant Whip

In the House of Representatives:

  • Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Speaker of the House
  • Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, Majority Leader
  • Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, Majority Whip
  • Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, Assistant Whip

