Russia’s on the retreat — could it be a trap?

A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. | LIBKOS, Associated Press

Russia has issued a retreat from the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, a crucial area Moscow illegally claimed to annex. According to The Washington Post , Russia leaving Kherson is an indicator of how effective Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been.

When did Russia issue a withdrawal from Kherson?

On Wednesday Sergei K. Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister, issued the withdrawal order in a broadcasted meeting with military leaders, per The New York Times . Russian President Vladimir Putin was not present at the meeting.

What is the significance of the retreat?

CNN reports that this retreat is the most significant moment in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Kherson was captured by Russian forces early on in the war when Moscow began its invasion.

Kherson is a vital port in the Black Sea and is an integral part of Russia’s strategy. The loss of this land signals a significant blow to the Kremlin’s tactics and a big win for Ukraine’s forces .

Could Russia’s retreat be a trap?

Last week it looked like Russia was planning to retreat from the area, but Ukraine was uneasy about this move. Natalie Humeniuk , Ukraine’s southern military spokesperson, said that Ukraine was afraid the retreat could be a Russian “trick.”

CBS News reports that Ukraine is worried that the withdrawal is a tactic to lure their forces into an urban battle. Leaders in Ukraine are first waiting to see Russian forces fully withdraw before celebrating.

Military analyst Oleg Zhdanov told The Associated Press that the retreat could be an ambush to trap Ukraine's forces “to go on the offensive, force them to penetrate the Russian defenses, and in response to strike with a powerful blow from the flanks.”

