Tankie's Tavern in South Philadelphia celebrates 247th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps 00:22

PHILADELPLHIA (CBS) - Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps! A South Philadelphia bar is throwing a party Thursday to celebrate the day.

Tankie's Tavern kicked off the celebration at 10 a.m. with a number of American flags.



There is special food, beer, and apparel packages to honor the marines.

It has been a tradition for the tavern for at least four decades.