The comedian opened the show with a 15-minute monologue touching on Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks Dave Chappelle's 15-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend is being criticized for perpetuating antisemitism, including by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization, shared his thoughts via Twitter on Sunday about the monologue, during which Chappelle spoke about Kanye West's antisemitic comments. "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,"...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO