Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue Elicits Backlash from Anti-Defamation League National Director
The comedian opened the show with a 15-minute monologue touching on Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks Dave Chappelle's 15-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend is being criticized for perpetuating antisemitism, including by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization, shared his thoughts via Twitter on Sunday about the monologue, during which Chappelle spoke about Kanye West's antisemitic comments. "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,"...
Kerry Washington Rocks Personalized Sweatshirt Honoring Black Women TV Lawyers
The Reasonable Doubt director and producer wears the shirt to help inspire more Black women to pursue their law degrees Kerry Washington is making fashion comfy, fun and inspirational with personalized sweatshirts in honor of her fellow on-screen lawyer pals. The writer and director is promoting her new legal drama Reasonable Doubt on Hulu. Honoring Black women on TV, specifically Black women portraying lawyers, the Scandal star — who played Olivia Pope on the beloved ABC drama — wore a black sweatshirt with the names "Clair, Joan, Maxine, Jessica,...
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London
Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
