North Platte Telegraph
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday...
klkntv.com
Wrong-way driver blamed for head-on crash in Lincoln that injured at least one person
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:20 p.m. a Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester collided head-on near the intersection of 10th and Calvert Streets. The Rogue was driving the wrong way down the...
North Platte Telegraph
I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton. To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release.
kfornow.com
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
North Platte Telegraph
Colorado man receives 270 days for taking vehicle from Sutherland residence
A 39-year-old Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced to 270 days in jail Monday for stealing a vehicle from a Sutherland residence in January 2021. Jesse D. Vargas pleaded no contest to a felony count of theft by taking with a value of $5,000 or more during a short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha police say one dies, seven hurt in party shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said investigators believe "an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire.".
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, home to one U.P. 'Challenger,' welcomes the other Sunday
It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Juniata resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born on Aug. 15, 1965, to Delmar "Buck" and Donna (M…
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Nov. 12
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
