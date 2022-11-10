ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Daily Voice

Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police

A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) --  Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Investigation Continues in Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting of Man in Camden City

An investigation is continuing for the fatal shooting of man in Camden City on Tuesday night, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez on November 10, 2022. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
BERLIN, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
NEW CASTLE, DE
shorelocalnews.com

AC Mayor Marty Small Announces $450K for Completion of Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. announced today that the city will contribute $450,000 towards completion a World War II monument planned for O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Mayor had previously indicated that the city would fund $300,000 of the estimated $950,000 cost for the monument, but surprised everyone in attendance by announcing the larger contribution.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

