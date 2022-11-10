Read full article on original website
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
South Jersey Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Charges: Police
A traffic stop in South Jersey led to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Pleasantville Police Officer Enrique Badillo initiated a motor vehicle stop in the 400 Block of West Delilah Road, after observing a blue BMW SUV with an inoperable headlight, police said.
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.
EHT man with warrant for gun charge arrested after Pleasantville car stop
An Egg Harbor Township man with an outstanding warrant out of Pleasantville apparently wasn’t bright enough to avoid police. Elvis Gonzalez was pulled over in Pleasantville just after midnight Monday, after Officer Enrique Badillo saw he was driving with an inoperable headlight. A search of the vehicle led to...
delawarepublic.org
Incumbent Mike Ramone will keep 21st House District following recount
GOP incumbent Mike Ramone holds on to the 21st District seat following a recount in the race. The recount actually increased Ramone’s margin of victory over Democratic challenger Frank Burns. The original margin was 35 votes, triggering an automatic recount in New Castle County. The second count increased that...
Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police
A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey
When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casing at the scene.
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
southjerseyobserver.com
Investigation Continues in Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting of Man in Camden City
An investigation is continuing for the fatal shooting of man in Camden City on Tuesday night, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez on November 10, 2022. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman
Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers
Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
South Jersey Man Collected $400K In Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits, Feds Say
A Gloucester County man admitted that he illegally obtained more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, authorities said. Willie Carter, 23, of Paulsboro, pleaded guilty by videoconference to a wire fraud charge on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. According to documents filed in the case...
South Jersey women create a 'momentous' impact with Camden's youth
A $100,000 check isn't easy to come by. That's why Impact100 South Jersey rallies its good-hearted members to raise funds for smaller organizations.
shorelocalnews.com
AC Mayor Marty Small Announces $450K for Completion of Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. announced today that the city will contribute $450,000 towards completion a World War II monument planned for O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Mayor had previously indicated that the city would fund $300,000 of the estimated $950,000 cost for the monument, but surprised everyone in attendance by announcing the larger contribution.
