NBC Connecticut
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC Connecticut
FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Connecticut
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
NBC Connecticut
UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom
The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
NBC Connecticut
Fed Vice Chair Brainard Says It May ‘Soon' Be Appropriate to Move to Slower Pace of Rate Hikes
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," she told Bloomberg News in a live interview. Federal Reserve Vice...
NBC Connecticut
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
NBC Connecticut
Inflation Expectations Rebounded in October on Record-High Jump in Gas Outlook, NY Fed Survey Shows
Americans grew more worried about inflation in the October, with fears emanating primarily from an expected burst in gasoline prices. A New York Fed survey showed inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9%, while the three-year outlook increased to 3.1%. Home prices were expected to nudge higher by...
Jeff Bezos Warns Consumers Halt Big Purchases Ahead of Prolonged Economic Downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is warning consumers and small businesses to delay big purchases in case of a prolonged economic downturn. More: Jeff Bezos Donates...
NBC Connecticut
Home Depot Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarter Despite Inflation
Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. The retailer reported revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.87 billion. Wall Street is watching how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer. Home Depot reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased about 6% to nearly $38.9 billion, beating analyst...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Slip After Wholesale Prices Report Comes in Less Than Expected
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets after October's producer price index figures came in less than expected, further confirming to investors that inflation may be easing. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about 6 basis points to 3.801%, its lowest level since the beginning of October....
NBC Connecticut
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Connecticut
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
NBC Connecticut
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off
The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
NBC Connecticut
‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
NBC Connecticut
Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World
Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."
