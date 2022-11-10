ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC Connecticut

FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Connecticut

China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
NBC Connecticut

UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom

The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
NBC Connecticut

Home Depot Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarter Despite Inflation

Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. The retailer reported revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.87 billion. Wall Street is watching how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer. Home Depot reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased about 6% to nearly $38.9 billion, beating analyst...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Slip After Wholesale Prices Report Comes in Less Than Expected

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets after October's producer price index figures came in less than expected, further confirming to investors that inflation may be easing. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell about 6 basis points to 3.801%, its lowest level since the beginning of October....
NBC Connecticut

‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade

This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Connecticut

Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases

The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
NBC Connecticut

Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
NBC Connecticut

Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World

Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."

