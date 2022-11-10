Read full article on original website
Lori Claeys-Haight
4d ago
Weren’t they both caught in Georgia? The old saying “you can run but you can’t hide!”
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting
A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
WISN
Waukesha parade survivor prepares for Darrell Brooks sentencing Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The two-day sentencing for the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack begins Tuesday. Jurors convicted Darrell Brooks last month on all 76 charges he faced, including six intentional homicide charges for the six people killed when an SUV plowed through the parade. Prosecutors say...
WISN
Election Day threat suspect arrested days earlier
WEST BEND, Wis. — A West Bend man charged with disrupting the voting on Election Day was already facing charges for placing racist and bigoted fliers on downtown West Bend businesses. Michael Miecielica, 38, was arrested at the West Bend Library on Nov. 8, accused of flashing a knife...
WISN
Darrell Brooks sentencing: What the judge will consider
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County jury last month convicted Darrell Brooks of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main Street last November. Brooks killed six people and injured more than 60 others. He's facing six life sentences plus...
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
wtmj.com
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Officer shoots man, body found near Booth & North: Police Chief
Milwaukee police say an officer shot and injured a man after he allegedly refused to put down weapons during a welfare check early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WISN
WISN
Plane with rescue dogs on board crashes on Pewaukee golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three adults and 56 rescue dogs on board a twin-engine plane suffered minor injuries after an emergency crash landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
WISN
Milwaukee police search for critically missing 35-year-old man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 35-year-old man with a disability. Jeremy Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North 30thStreet, which is not far from Interstate 94. Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike brand hooded...
