Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
Doctors say early flu spike seen in Georgia, SC
Local doctors are warning a larger flu spike earlier in Georgia and South Carolina. WSAV spoke to a pediatric infectious disease physician who warned parents on what to expect this flu season. Doctors say early flu spike seen in Georgia, SC. Local doctors are warning a larger flu spike earlier...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Mayor Van Johnson weekly city update | Nov. 15, 2022. Shots fired at unmarked police car on 38th and Ott …. Shots fired at unmarked police car on 38th and Ott Street. Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything.
WSAV-TV
Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses
Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the 3rd, 4th and 19th Congressional Districts.
Comments / 0