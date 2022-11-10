CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without junior defensive back Malcolm Greene for the rest of the season due to a groin injury. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Greene would need an operation and would not be available going forward. No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) closes league play Saturday at home against Miami (5-5, 3-3). Greene is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound defender from Richmond, Virginia. He played in seven games with two starts this season, making eight tackles with an interception in a win over Louisiana Tech in September.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO