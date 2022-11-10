A yes or no decision on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville could come as early as tomorrow. The Silver Estates timber harvest plan would include an area in the hills above the Russian River between Guerneville and Monte Rio. The final decision has been delayed 23 times since public review started in 2020. That’s because of push back from residents, tweaks to the plan, and staffing changes at Cal Fire. The property includes Neeley Hill and the Clar Tree, which is a 340-foot-tall redwood tree estimated to be close to two-thousand-years-old. Some believe it’s the tallest tree on private property in the world.

