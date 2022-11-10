Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Updated Sonoma County Ballot Tally Expected Soon
Sonoma County is expected to update its vote tally sometime early this week. The county added nearly 13,500 ballots to the election results on Friday, but that brought little clarity to a number of tight races. One of the closest is the race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 city council seat that currently sees just 64 votes separating incumbent Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders. A total of just under 114-thousand ballots have been tabulated as of 5 p.m. Friday.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County ‘disappointed’ but not ‘surprised’ by increase in local homelessness
Evidence is mounting that Marin County’s challenges with homelessness are directly tied to the lack of affordable housing and that most people experiencing homelessness in Marin lived here before they lost housing. The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has analyzed the most recent Point in...
ksro.com
Revolver and Switchblades Confiscated in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two switchblades and a revolver were found in a vehicle during a Santa Rosa traffic stop. On Friday night, on officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation at Bennett Valley Road and South E Street. The officer smelled freshly burnt cannabis and learned that there was an open container of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Reyes, refused to exit the vehicle and was arrested. The officer found a switchblade on Reyes. A further search of the car turned up another switchblade, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds. Reyes was arrested on two firearm charges, possession of a switchblade, and resisting arrest.
ksro.com
Sonoma County First Responders Step Up Ahead of Thanksgiving
Sonoma County first responders are helping some families in need prepare for Thanksgiving. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office teamed with deputies and firefighters over the weekend to provide turkeys to community members. Dozens of volunteers used donated funds and help from Willowside Meats to give out 160 turkeys. Community groups provided names of families in need to the Sheriff’s Office to help with the distribution.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
ksro.com
Silver Estates Timber Plan May be Decided Tuesday
A yes or no decision on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville could come as early as tomorrow. The Silver Estates timber harvest plan would include an area in the hills above the Russian River between Guerneville and Monte Rio. The final decision has been delayed 23 times since public review started in 2020. That’s because of push back from residents, tweaks to the plan, and staffing changes at Cal Fire. The property includes Neeley Hill and the Clar Tree, which is a 340-foot-tall redwood tree estimated to be close to two-thousand-years-old. Some believe it’s the tallest tree on private property in the world.
Rohnert Park sandwich shop worker accused of shooting 16-year-old during dispute
ROHNERT PARK – An employee of a Rohnert Park sandwich shop has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old during a dispute Sunday night.According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Sourdough & Co. at 6356 Commerce Boulevard on reports of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found the suspect fleeing on foot and detained her.The victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl from Rohnert Park, was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said. She was tended at the scene by first responders and...
Novato man arrested after assaulting customers at Terra Linda McDonald's
SAN RAFAEL -- A 35-year-old Novato man has been arrested on several felony charges after verbally threatening and physically attacking customers and an employee at a McDonald's in Terra Linda.The San Rafael police said the incident took place over the weekend at the McDonald's located on Merrydale Road.Officers responded to Sunday afternoon reports of a disturbance at the fast food restaurant. Upon on arrival, Robert Michael Chernoff was outside and refused to cooperate with police.He allegedly had verbally threatened and assaulted victims with an unknown aerosol spray, used hand strikes and also attempted to stab them with a knife.Chernoff refused...
Cotati finally gives the O.K. to urban ag
photo credit: Courtesy of Susanne Bollinger/Wikimedia Residents say it’s been a long time coming, but Cotati’s rules for urban farming have come together...finally. 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Parking access, two market days a week - those are just after some of the rules put in place after lots of back and forth. Now Cotati residents have the green light to open their own farm stands - with city approval. An associate planner with the city of Cotati, Autumn Buss said the city’s rules are meant to balance residential and agriculture needs. "Urban agriculture may not affect the livability or appropriate development of adjacent properties...
sonomacountygazette.com
Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life
On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
mendofever.com
Sonoma Clean Power Leads Plan to Develop New Geothermal Power in Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
The following is a press release published by Pletcher Consultants. Sonoma Clean Power’s board of directors gave the go-ahead in October for the utility and its partners to take the next step in development of significant new geothermal power supply in its service territories of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Christmas Decor, Subject On Bridge Smoking – Ukiah Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Suspect in San Rafael McDonald’s standoff arrested after altercation with police K9
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who attacked customers and an employee at a Terra Linda McDonald’s was taken into custody following a four-hour standoff with police, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Robert Michael Chernoff, 35 of Novato, was arrested on felony charges stemming from threatening victims and assaulting them with an […]
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
northbaybiz.com
Critically Endangered Coho Salmon Return to Bay Area to SPAWN
The gentle rains of the last week have brought endangered coho salmon back to Lagunitas Creek in west Marin County. Wild coho salmon return to their natal streams with the first fall rains and can be observed spawning from November through January when conditions are right. The bright red two-foot...
