In 2017, two teenage girls, Abigail Williams (13) and Liberty German (14) were walking alone on the Monon High Bridge Trail, in Delphi, Indiana. The girls had the day off of school and had planned to go hiking. The story takes a turn for the worse, when they noticed a man following behind them with no one else in sight. On instinct, German used her phone, though exceedingly pixelated, to take a photo of the man and a bone-chilling video of him saying, “Down the hill”.

DELPHI, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO