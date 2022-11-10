Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WISH-TV
Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police. The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street. Warsaw Police said the bus was...
wrtv.com
Delphi murder suspect granted defense attorney by court
DELPHI — Richard Allen, the suspect currently jailed and accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has been appointed an attorney. According to court records, Bradley Rozzi of Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi and Dean is the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin, with Baldwin Perry...
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital
A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
sbadamsthetower.com
Delphi Murders Update
In 2017, two teenage girls, Abigail Williams (13) and Liberty German (14) were walking alone on the Monon High Bridge Trail, in Delphi, Indiana. The girls had the day off of school and had planned to go hiking. The story takes a turn for the worse, when they noticed a man following behind them with no one else in sight. On instinct, German used her phone, though exceedingly pixelated, to take a photo of the man and a bone-chilling video of him saying, “Down the hill”.
wrtv.com
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo
KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022.
WOWO News
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Sentenced For Molesting Two Children
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve nine years in prison after molesting two children. John Jeremy Sutherlin, 31, Warsaw, was charged with two counts of child molesting, both level 3 felonies. Two additional counts of child molesting were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Sutherlin was sentenced...
