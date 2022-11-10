Read full article on original website
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
‘Game of Thrones': Jacob Anderson on a Possible Return to the Franchise in Jon Snow Spinoff
HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows to ever hit screens worldwide. While carefully mixing brilliant storytelling and the subtle act of getting fans addicted to characters – before killing them off – the show earned a massive following globally. When it finally wrapped with its eighth season, there were rumblings of multiple spinoffs, with the prequel series, House of the Dragon airing this year to much acclaim. However, one of the spinoff series yet to make its debut is one centered around Thrones favorite Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and Jacob Anderson who starred alongside Harrington as Grey Worm in service of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, has spoken about the possibility of appearing in the spinoff.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
'The Crown' Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki on Recreating Princess Diana's Biography Recordings
The Crown's fifth season has put itself in good stead to be one of the most talked about installments in the show's history. The regal Netflix show, which is heavily based on the real events of the Royal Family's history, has been marred in controversy following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a host of internal (and public) conflicts surrounding the family and King Charles III's accession to the throne. However, one of the most poignant discussions about the show centers around the decision to spotlight the life of Princess Diana and her marriage to the then Prince of Wales in the months leading up to her tragic death in 1997.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Finale Recap: Can an Immortal Meet Mortality?
The Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “The Thing Lay Still,” returns to Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) again at the long dining room table. The interview has picked up where they last left off, with Louis’ revelation that he and Claudia would attempt to kill Lestat. Louis lists the few ways vampires can be killed: starvation, fire, decapitation, and drinking the blood of the dead.
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
'Chucky' Season 2 Slays on Rotten Tomatoes With Best Rating of Entire Franchise
When it comes to the horror genre, there’s one tiny killer that’s proving to be larger-than-life. Now, close to the end of its second season, the USA Network and Syfy series Chucky has slayed a new statistic as it’s managed to land itself with a 95% Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the multiple film-spanning Child’s Play franchise, the series’ rating is the highest number since 2017’s Cult of Chucky nabbed a 78% Certified Fresh from critics. Likewise, long-time fans are fully embracing the Don Mancini-created series as they’ve given it an 88% score. In a world of failed reboots and reimaginings, the Rotten Tomatoes ratings signify a huge milestone for the series and make it incredibly likely that the production will be renewed for a third season.
James Gunn Teases Mister Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe?
James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.
From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'Gravity Falls': 10 Not-So Serious Crime and Mystery Shows That Break The Genre's Rules
One of the most popular and severe types of TV shows out there are crime and mystery. Dealing with the complexities and grim realities of the world, they aren’t often the genre one immediately goes to for a fun time. But in recent years, there have been shows that break away from the tropes of the brand, showing the not-so-serious side of these cases.
Ranking MCU Phase 4 Villains by How Sympathetic They Are
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4Early on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were clear and repetitive issues regarding the antagonists. Nearly all of them, with the occasional Loki-shaped exception, many of the early villains in the MCU were dull, boring, and forgettable. This wound out working in Marvel's favor as it provided ample opportunity to put the spotlight on the heroes, but the lack of a compelling antagonistic force can put a damper on repeat viewings.
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
All The MCU Connections in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has now been unleashed. In true Marvel form, the story is as much about this one film as it is about multiple future movies and shows that have either already been released or are soon coming down the pipeline. As such, we’re digging through not only all the possible spoilers one could want but also the various connections it has to this broader universe that seems to just keep growing with every passing minute. If you haven’t yet seen the film, be prepared as this piece will contain some spoilers about this story as well as those of Marvel’s past and potential future. Let’s dig in.
Wait, HOW Many Black Panthers Are There Now?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives Chadwick Boseman and his fan-favorite character, T'Challa, a proper sendoff while also progressing Wakanda into the MCU's next phase. Not only does Wakanda regain her protector by the end of the film, but a new foundation is rebuilt to continue the traditions of the Black Panther mantle (all the original heart-shaped herb was burnt under Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) orders in Black Panther). The Black Panther is a figure that has been with Wakanda since the nation's inception, making T'Challa's loss particularly painful for the Wakandans with the added loss of the ability to give a successor the Black Panther's abilities.
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Does 'Tales of the Jedi' Ignore Previous Star Wars Book Canon?
A long time ago, in a galaxy not that far away at all, being a Star Wars fan was not easy. While nowadays, we have multiple movies released and in development, and television series keeping that universe in constant expansion, a decade ago we had to wait a long time for new things to come around, and our way of remaining connected to that galaxy was mainly through books, comics, and games. So, while for the casual viewer of the shows on Disney+ that kind of thing may seem trivial, for us, they are a big deal.
'The Crown' Season 5: The Real History of the "Tampongate" Scandal
Season 5 of The Crown picks up with the Royal Family in the 1990s as they deal with one of the biggest scandals in their history. Although the earlier seasons showed how the family dealt with a deadly fog, Princess Margaret’s marital issues, the Suez crisis, Margaret Thatcher’s (Gillian Anderson) controversial political positions, and the Falklands War, nothing could prepare them for the wave of media support in favor of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) following her separation from Prince Charles (Dominic West). Charles’ public reputation took a turn for the worse in 1993 when an embarrassing private phone call was leaked to the press.
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
'Gran Turismo' Confirms the Start of Filming With Set Image
Sony Pictures has confirmed the Gran Turismo movie adaptation has now begun filming. The studio shared a photo of a clapper board with race cars in the background on its official Twitter page. . After the box office successes of movie and tv adaptations of beloved games as seen in...
‘The Imitation Game’ Director Morten Tyldum Boards Mats Steen Biopic ‘Ibelin’
Academy-Award winning studio Vendôme Pictures (CODA) has announced a new drama feature Ibelin, an inspirational true story based on gamer Mats Steen. The upcoming feature is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and written by Kyle Killen (Halo). Ibelin is based on...
