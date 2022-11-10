Read full article on original website
Bayonne council awards two grants to combat domestic violence
Bayonne is working to address the issue of domestic violence in the community, which officials say leads to a great deal of crime in the city. At its November meeting, the City Council awarded two grants to local non-profits working on this issue. The grants were awarded by the city...
New Protected Bikeway initiative announced this week for residents
Bicyclists can now ride safely alongside vehicular traffic on a new protective roadway, which was announced this week by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. The new protected roadway runs along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street, connecting 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway...
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
Thank you, Bayonne, for a successful coat drive
On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to personally thank the Bayonne community for their kindness and generosity. Due to the generosity of organizations and individuals from the community, our 3rd Annual Coat Drive was a great success. Our coat drive’s goal is to give new winter coats for students who are in need.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Jersey City advocates, officials denounce $4.7B NJ Turnpike extension at park protest
Jersey City advocates and officials alike protested the proposed $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike extension in Mary Benson Park this afternoon. A coalition of groups had gathered including Bike JC, Bike Hoboken, Safe Streets JC, and Bike North Bergen, along with Friends of Liberty State Park. The Jersey City and...
Body Pulled From Passaic River
A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.
Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
Bayonne police captain dies in line of duty
Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz has passed away while on duty, Mayor James Davis announced on Saturday, November 12. “Bayonne is mourning today, as we have lost Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz while on duty serving our community,” Davis said. Jamolawicz, a graduate of New Jersey City University with...
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?
Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
Why Is the Murphy Administration Protecting NB’s Illegal Preschool Trailers?
Officials in the North Bergen School District and Trenton know that “TCU” stands for “Temporary Classroom Unit” and they know TCUs shouldn’t be in service for an indefinite period of time. But they don’t care. Fifteen of North Bergen’s (NB) preschool’s TCU trailers are...
Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit
A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pennacchio, Webber and Bergen get backing of 80% of Morris GOP county committee
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) and Assemblymen Jay Webber (R-Morris Plains) and Brian Bergen (R-Denville) have secured support from more than 80% of Republican county committee members from Morris County as they prepare to seek re-election in the 26th district. The massive show of force by Pennacchio, Webber...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Hoboken COVID and flu vaccine clinic open on Tuesday
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has issued an update on availability of COVID 19 booster and flu shots in Hoboken, and statistics on COVID positivity from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11. Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding will host an updated booster and flu vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 605 Jackson St. Eligible residents may elect to receive one or both the updated COVID-19 booster and the seasonal flu vaccine at the clinic.
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
