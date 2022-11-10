ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in October. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings and shared top honors for having the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Thank you, Bayonne, for a successful coat drive

On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to personally thank the Bayonne community for their kindness and generosity. Due to the generosity of organizations and individuals from the community, our 3rd Annual Coat Drive was a great success. Our coat drive’s goal is to give new winter coats for students who are in need.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Passaic River

A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.

Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne police captain dies in line of duty

Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz has passed away while on duty, Mayor James Davis announced on Saturday, November 12. “Bayonne is mourning today, as we have lost Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz while on duty serving our community,” Davis said. Jamolawicz, a graduate of New Jersey City University with...
BAYONNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?

Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit

A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Pennacchio, Webber and Bergen get backing of 80% of Morris GOP county committee

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) and Assemblymen Jay Webber (R-Morris Plains) and Brian Bergen (R-Denville) have secured support from more than 80% of Republican county committee members from Morris County as they prepare to seek re-election in the 26th district. The massive show of force by Pennacchio, Webber...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken COVID and flu vaccine clinic open on Tuesday

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has issued an update on availability of COVID 19 booster and flu shots in Hoboken, and statistics on COVID positivity from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11. Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding will host an updated booster and flu vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 605 Jackson St. Eligible residents may elect to receive one or both the updated COVID-19 booster and the seasonal flu vaccine at the clinic.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
