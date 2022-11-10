ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

New diabetes center opens in Brooklyn

A state-of-the-art diabetes center in Brooklyn has recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help their patients.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

'The Lion King' celebrates 25 years on Broadway

"The Lion King" roared onto Broadway 25 years ago, filling original cast members and fans with pride as they celebrated the occasion on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Merry and bright! 'Holiday Lights' display returning to Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo will be transformed into a holiday wonderland when the annual "Holiday Lights" display opens November 18th.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating National Pickle Day At Jacob’s Pickles UES

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) Monday marked National Pickle Day! New York Living’s Kirstin Cole joined in on the pickle celebration by visiting Jacob’s Pickles on the Upper East Side. Watch the video player for more. For more information about Jacob’s Pickles, visit jacobs.picklehospitality.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Volunteers pack donated gifts for annual Mitzvah Day

Dozens of volunteers headed to Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side on Sunday to pack gift bags for an assortment of New York City charities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wet weather forecast as workweek continues

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a storm system will work its way in from the south. Rain will develop toward evening, possibly mixing with wet snow north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City's housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC officials introduce laws to make e-bikes safer

The New York City Council is introducing new bills Monday to address e-bike safety in the wake of several fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the 50s

Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be in the 50s for much of the New York City area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Misty Copeland, first Black principal ballerina, details inspiring friendship in new book

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Misty Copeland was the first Black principal ballerina at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Her talent, passion, and perseverance have fueled her incredible achievements, but it also never hurts to have someone in your corner along the way. Her mentor and muse, Raven Wilkinson, was a trailblazer who fought to be taken seriously as a Black ballerina in the 50s and 60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man fatally shot outside Chelsea art gallery

A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx businesses targeted by racist, antisemitic letters

Several restaurants in the Bronx's City Island neighborhood reported getting anti-Black and antisemitic handwritten notes in the mail. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force said it's aware of the hate mail and is working with state and federal partners to investigate who is behind them.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives

After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gun Safety Awareness Forum Resources

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guns are the leading cause of death for children, according to the CDC, creating an urgent need to discuss gun safety. PIX11 is partnering with Northwell Health for a virtual town hall to discuss ways to help keep children in NYC neighborhoods safe. To learn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast for tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday started wet as the remnants of post-tropical Nicole passed across the region, but by mid-morning the sun was out, warming afternoon highs a good 10-15 degrees above normal for most of the area. Laguardia and Newark tied previous record highs, with JFK, Islip and...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

