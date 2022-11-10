NEW YORK (PIX11) – Misty Copeland was the first Black principal ballerina at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Her talent, passion, and perseverance have fueled her incredible achievements, but it also never hurts to have someone in your corner along the way. Her mentor and muse, Raven Wilkinson, was a trailblazer who fought to be taken seriously as a Black ballerina in the 50s and 60s.

