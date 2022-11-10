Read full article on original website
Tales From the Crypto: Hollywood’s Ready to Pounce on Saga of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried
Given Hollywood’s obsession with tales of great financial ruin — and the trophies many actors have collected for playing the figures behind them — we say confidently that it is only a matter of time before we get a scripted account of the still-unfolding Sam Bankman-Fried disaster. Bankman-Fried is the wild-haired 30-year-old Silicon Valley whiz kid seen as a savior by the financial news establishment, a generous bundler for the Democrats and a deep-pocketed partner to celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Most interesting? He no longer has a job. The entrepreneur (known mostly by his initials, SBF) has in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can Still Receive Stock Even Though the Company Is Private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday Hits 2022 Week 3: Retro Rewind
All things old are made new again with these Holiday Hits. Most parents will remember these staples from back in the day, but now, kids get to experience the new and improved versions for added nostalgia. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is taking us on a retro rewind. CARE BEARS...
Upgrade Productions Expands Team, Taps Akshay Mehta & Vanessa Saal For EVP Roles
Burgeoning Los Angeles-based production company Upgrade Productions has bolstered its growing team with two new high-profile profile hires. The company has signed Akshay Mehta as Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Business Development, and Vanessa Saal as Executive Vice President, Production & Distribution. Seasoned production and sales execs Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier created Upgrade Productions at the end of 2021 to develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Mehta and Saal will both report directly to Brodlie and Kier. Mehta will be responsible for the execution of Upgrade’s overall content strategy and seek out new partnership opportunities. He is taking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Eyes $180 Million Opening Weekend, Highest November Debut Ever
Disney and Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" snared an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut. The Ryan Coogler film now holds the record for the biggest opener in the month of November and the second-highest opener of 2022. "Wakanda Forever" is expected to spark some much-needed momentum for...
