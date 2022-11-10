UPDATE: Thursday 11/10/2022 12:03

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the officer-involved shooting was near the Pueblo Mall, in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive.

There is no threat to the community at this time and no officers were injured in the incident, according to PPD. The Pueblo County Coroner has yet to identify the victim.

The 10th judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating the case along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (719) 583-6400. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo, PPD investigating

THURSDAY 11/10/2022 10:55 a.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo near the City’s north side. PPD tweeted about the incident just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police said there is heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, which is just east of I-25, and are asking the community to avoid the area. PPD said that there is “no threat to the community at this time.”

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article when more information becomes available.

