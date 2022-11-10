ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Schedule conflict keeps Gov. John Bel Edwards from Ronald Greene hearing

Ronald Greene's mother Mona Hardin testifies before a Louisiana legislative panel investigating her son's 2019 death at the hands of state troopers; Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The mother of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died at the hands of state troopers in 2019, testified...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments

Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card

BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- From the department of redundancy, here we go again. Will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said, "God is great; dogs are good and the people of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana, 39 other states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Louisiana, in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states,...
LOUISIANA STATE

