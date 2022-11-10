Read full article on original website
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
KTBS
Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
KTBS
As grand jury starts, House panel investigating Ronald Greene case looks to wrap up work
BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week. The panel,...
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
KTBS
Schedule conflict keeps Gov. John Bel Edwards from Ronald Greene hearing
Ronald Greene's mother Mona Hardin testifies before a Louisiana legislative panel investigating her son's 2019 death at the hands of state troopers; Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The mother of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died at the hands of state troopers in 2019, testified...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
KTBS
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments
Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
WDSU
Parts of St. Tammany Parish under boil advisory due to replacement of fire hydrants
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a boil-water advisory until further notice due to the replacement of three fire hydrants. According to officials, the Department of Utilities turned off service to the entire Ben Thomas Water System on Monday. As an abundance of...
KTBS
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card
BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
KTBS
More than 1/4 of Louisiana’s public defenders can’t cover their costs
Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis. The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the...
BET
Louisiana Voters Reject Ballot Measure To Abolish Slavery, Involuntary Servitude
On Election Day, Louisiana voters chose to keep language in the state constitution that permits slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, The Associated Press reported. Unlike Louisiana, voters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont voted Tuesday (Nov. 8) to adjust the language in their state constitutions that could...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Help needed in locating missing 13-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl.
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- From the department of redundancy, here we go again. Will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said, "God is great; dogs are good and the people of...
NOLA.com
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
KTBS
Louisiana, 39 other states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Louisiana, in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states,...
