Vilar Performing Arts Center co-commissions special BalletX World Premiere, ‘Sidd (hartha),’ as part of 25th anniversary celebration
When: Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. Cost: Starting at $68 for adults, $25 for students. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/ballet-world-premiere. The Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style this winter including groundbreaking, never-before-seen performances. As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, a special BalletX World Premiere has been co-commissioned by the venue in Beaver Creek to be debuted March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Center.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”
Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.
Vail Performing Arts Academy presents ‘Rock This Town Revue’
Are you ready to rock? Come and listen to your favorite rock ‘n’ roll songs and tunes made famous by many musicals when the Vail Performing Arts Academy presents “Rock This Town Revue” on Saturday and Sunday. “Rock This Town Review” will take you on a...
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer
This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals. Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the...
Howard: A season full of celebration
We’re just days away from Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to the mountain for another winter full of fun on snow. The teams have been working hard to prepare the mountain, and I want to share some of that hard work with a peek behind the curtain.
Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22
Get ready to enjoy the first day of skiing and snowboarding in Eagle County on Friday as Vail Mountain opens for the 2022-2023 season. The first day of the season is always exciting with plenty of costume-clad enthusiasts on the snow. There will also be people camped out at the base to claim first chair bragging rights and it’s a reason to go to work a little bit later just to make a few turns.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
The Bookworm of Edwards announces best books of 2022
The Bookworm of Edwards prepares for the holiday season in many different ways, but the most important holiday preparation begins at the start of each new year. For the full year, these Vail Valley booksellers are on the hunt for the best books the year has to offer. Spanning all genres, the resulting list is a combined effort from each Bookworm staff member that seeks to offer the perfect book for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It is no small feat to reach a consensus on the top books of the year out of the hundreds the team reads.
Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VIDEO: Checking out the new offerings in the Lionshead area of Vail Mountain
The Eagle Bahn gondola also opened for the season on Friday, offering access to another side of Vail Mountain. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers over to the Lionshead side of the mountain for a more beginner friendly experience on the second day of Vail’s 2022-23 ski season.
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Vail Village’s Sitzmark Lodge has a new owner for the first time since 1974
First the bad news: The Fritch family no longer owns the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village. Now the good news: The new owners have pledged to maintain the spirit the Fritches built over nearly 50 years. Jeanne Fritch, the youngest of Helen and Bob Fritch’s three daughters, had been running...
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 23
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of the valley’s exceptional food and drink, without paying premium prices, as participating restaurants offer specials on everything from soft shell crab or oysters to filet mignon. Originally launched to increase business during the slow shoulder seasons in...
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections
This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
