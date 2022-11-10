Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
'Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies' Trailer Shows Her First On-Camera Interview in 11 Years
Peacock has been flexing their true crime muscles and doing an excellent job in keeping up with their competitors over the last few years. From their 2021 release John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise to their current series, A Friend of the Family which tells the dramatized version of a story covered in Skye Borgman’s Abducted in Plain Sight, the streamer has delivered some of the best true crime content around. Today, they’ve shared a look at their latest project - a three part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Finale Recap: Can an Immortal Meet Mortality?
The Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “The Thing Lay Still,” returns to Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) again at the long dining room table. The interview has picked up where they last left off, with Louis’ revelation that he and Claudia would attempt to kill Lestat. Louis lists the few ways vampires can be killed: starvation, fire, decapitation, and drinking the blood of the dead.
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
'Chucky' Season 2 Slays on Rotten Tomatoes With Best Rating of Entire Franchise
When it comes to the horror genre, there’s one tiny killer that’s proving to be larger-than-life. Now, close to the end of its second season, the USA Network and Syfy series Chucky has slayed a new statistic as it’s managed to land itself with a 95% Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the multiple film-spanning Child’s Play franchise, the series’ rating is the highest number since 2017’s Cult of Chucky nabbed a 78% Certified Fresh from critics. Likewise, long-time fans are fully embracing the Don Mancini-created series as they’ve given it an 88% score. In a world of failed reboots and reimaginings, the Rotten Tomatoes ratings signify a huge milestone for the series and make it incredibly likely that the production will be renewed for a third season.
'The Crown' Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki on Recreating Princess Diana's Biography Recordings
The Crown's fifth season has put itself in good stead to be one of the most talked about installments in the show's history. The regal Netflix show, which is heavily based on the real events of the Royal Family's history, has been marred in controversy following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a host of internal (and public) conflicts surrounding the family and King Charles III's accession to the throne. However, one of the most poignant discussions about the show centers around the decision to spotlight the life of Princess Diana and her marriage to the then Prince of Wales in the months leading up to her tragic death in 1997.
Kani Lapuerta’s ’Niñxs’ Wins IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch
Kani Lapuerta’s project “Niñxs” won the IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch on Wednesday at the 35th edition of the Amsterdam-based documentary festival. Produced by Mexico’s La Sandía Digital Producción Audiovisual and Germany’s Jyoti Film and Dirk Manthey Film, the film is about Mati, a 14 year-old trans girl who lives in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and faces a binary society that tries to fit them into one gender. “The award goes to a project with a very strong and compelling character while bringing up a universal and timely theme,” jurors Gugi Gumilang, Marieke van den Bersselaar and Natalia Libet said. “The jury values...
‘Grey's Anatomy’: The 10 Saddest Deaths (That Weren’t Main Characters)
Grey’s Anatomy, one of the longest-running scripted prime-time television series in the United States, is on its 19th season so far and isn’t showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. Notorious for the brutal and unabashed ways it kills some of its most beloved characters, Grey’s Anatomy stands...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
‘The Imitation Game’ Director Morten Tyldum Boards Mats Steen Biopic ‘Ibelin’
Academy-Award winning studio Vendôme Pictures (CODA) has announced a new drama feature Ibelin, an inspirational true story based on gamer Mats Steen. The upcoming feature is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and written by Kyle Killen (Halo). Ibelin is based on...
10 Best Composer-Director Collaborations, from Zimmer & Nolan to Williams & Spielberg
The best directors, from Christopher Nolan to Steven Spielberg, always know the value of collaborations. These are the kinds of filmmakers who build relationships with other artists which last years and enrich their movies, from collaborations with actors to collaborations with screenwriters. One kind that sometimes gets overlooked, though, is the composer-director collaboration.
First ‘Yellowstone: 1923’ Trailer Introduces Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton
Paramount+ has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led show 1923, a prequel series to Taylor Sheridan's highly successful Yellowstone series. The brand-new 30-second teaser trailer opens on series lead Ford as Jacob Dutton as he saddles up a horse to work on the Yellowstone Ranch.
Ranking MCU Phase 4 Villains by How Sympathetic They Are
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4Early on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were clear and repetitive issues regarding the antagonists. Nearly all of them, with the occasional Loki-shaped exception, many of the early villains in the MCU were dull, boring, and forgettable. This wound out working in Marvel's favor as it provided ample opportunity to put the spotlight on the heroes, but the lack of a compelling antagonistic force can put a damper on repeat viewings.
From 'The Batman' To 'NOPE': The Best Cinematography Of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it is time to start reflecting on the outstanding achievements made in the world of cinema over the past year. The movies released in 2022 have delivered remarkable cinematography that transfixed the gazes of cinephiles everywhere, from impressive action sequences to intimate close-ups to dramatic landscape shots.
James Gunn Teases Mister Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe?
James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
‘She Said’ Review: A Faithful and Emotional Recount of the Weinstein Scandal
When The New York Times published Megan Twohey and Jodi Cantor's piece in October 2017 that exposed Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior, Hollywood would never be the same. While everyone may now know about Weinstein's abhorrent acts, not as many realize the stories that his victims carry. She Said, directed by Maria Schrader, seeks to tell the daring true story of the two journalists, who against all odds, were able to help expose the disgraced producer for who he really is. Comparisons will likely be made to All the President's Men, Bombshell, and the Best Picture-winning Spotlight and whether those comparisons are fair or not, Schrader and her team clearly know the weight they carry on their shoulders with She Said.
