Manchester, NH

Jeffrey Spiewak
5d ago

oh and wouldn't really matter, their idea of LOW INCOME is $1400mo. 1bdr. nothing incl. no pets, smkg,frnds, no heat, elect or any utilities whatever. Lights out at noon. No relationships, parking or bicycles allowed. Relatives and friends must park around the block and be out by lights out. Your security deposit must come from a valid checking account reflecting a minimum balance equal to three months rent and have been employed by the same employer for at least ten years, have no evictions on their past and be over 40 with no children.

thepulseofnh.com

Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester

Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
MANCHESTER, NH
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Number of opioid overdoses in Manchester, Nashua down in October, AMR data shows

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New data shows good and bad news regarding the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire's two largest cities. According to American Medical Response, there were 56 suspected overdoses in Nashua and Manchester in October, the lowest number since February 2021. In September, there were 56 overdoses in Manchester alone, officials said.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
HUDSON, NH
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early

CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
CONCORD, NH
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
BOXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Man grabs child on Goffstown rail trail, police say

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police said a young girl was "violently grabbed" by an unknown man Monday. The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the rail trail near 7 Factory Street, officials said. Goffstown police said the suspect is a 6'2 man with a muscular build and darker...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
baystatebanner.com

Housing development breaks ground in Roxbury

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. DREAM Collaborative and New Atlantic Development have broken ground on a 74-unit housing complex in Nubian Square that will combine affordable and market-rate housing with artists’ studios, retail space and a new retail location for the Haley House’s cafe, which currently occupies the parcel at 2147 Washington St.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH

HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.
HOOKSETT, NH

