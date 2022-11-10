Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Spiewak
5d ago
oh and wouldn't really matter, their idea of LOW INCOME is $1400mo. 1bdr. nothing incl. no pets, smkg,frnds, no heat, elect or any utilities whatever. Lights out at noon. No relationships, parking or bicycles allowed. Relatives and friends must park around the block and be out by lights out. Your security deposit must come from a valid checking account reflecting a minimum balance equal to three months rent and have been employed by the same employer for at least ten years, have no evictions on their past and be over 40 with no children.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Related
thepulseofnh.com
Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester
Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
nbcboston.com
Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
WMUR.com
Number of opioid overdoses in Manchester, Nashua down in October, AMR data shows
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New data shows good and bad news regarding the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire's two largest cities. According to American Medical Response, there were 56 suspected overdoses in Nashua and Manchester in October, the lowest number since February 2021. In September, there were 56 overdoses in Manchester alone, officials said.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
WMUR.com
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
WMUR.com
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
WMUR.com
Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said at midnight on Sunday, police responded to the CVS on South Willow St. for a report of gunshots fired. Arriving officers found a woman who had...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
WMUR.com
Concord man faces charges after police say he stole Amazon truck, led them on chase through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester just before 3 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck making deliveries on South Fruit...
WMUR.com
Man grabs child on Goffstown rail trail, police say
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police said a young girl was "violently grabbed" by an unknown man Monday. The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the rail trail near 7 Factory Street, officials said. Goffstown police said the suspect is a 6'2 man with a muscular build and darker...
baystatebanner.com
Housing development breaks ground in Roxbury
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. DREAM Collaborative and New Atlantic Development have broken ground on a 74-unit housing complex in Nubian Square that will combine affordable and market-rate housing with artists’ studios, retail space and a new retail location for the Haley House’s cafe, which currently occupies the parcel at 2147 Washington St.
One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH
HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
WMUR.com
Girl, 16, says man grabbed her on popular Goffstown rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A 16-year-old Goffstown girl told police she was grabbed on a popular rail trail Monday night. The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away. Police said...
Comments / 7