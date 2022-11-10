Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Reynoza has Large Lead for Mayor of Windsor; Wall and Salmon Re-Elected to Town Council
Rosa Reynoza has a large lead in the race for Windsor mayor. The Windsor Town Council member has a nearly 20-percentage point lead over Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. Reynoza is in her first term on the town council. She has advocated for more small town-friendly leadership and policies. Lemus, a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney, has more progressive values.
ksro.com
Updated Sonoma County Ballot Tally Expected Soon
Sonoma County is expected to update its vote tally sometime early this week. The county added nearly 13,500 ballots to the election results on Friday, but that brought little clarity to a number of tight races. One of the closest is the race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 city council seat that currently sees just 64 votes separating incumbent Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders. A total of just under 114-thousand ballots have been tabulated as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
ksro.com
One Santa Rosa City Council Race Too Close to Call
The race for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat is in a dead heat. Challenger Terry Sanders is beating Councilwoman Victoria Fleming by just a few more than 100 votes. That translates to a lead of about two-percentage points. Meanwhile, Mark Stapp has a large lead in the southeast District Two race that will decide who takes over for the retiring John Sawyer. Jeff Okrepkie also has a large lead in the northwest District Six race. He would succeed the retiring Tom Schwedhelm.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
48hills.org
The supes races are showing the impact of the corrupt redistricting process
The next 30,000 votes have been counted, and at this rate it will be well into next week before we have the final results. That matters at this point only for two local contests: The D4 supe race and Proposition D. The data is entirely clear, but in general, the...
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
ksro.com
Revolver and Switchblades Confiscated in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two switchblades and a revolver were found in a vehicle during a Santa Rosa traffic stop. On Friday night, on officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation at Bennett Valley Road and South E Street. The officer smelled freshly burnt cannabis and learned that there was an open container of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Reyes, refused to exit the vehicle and was arrested. The officer found a switchblade on Reyes. A further search of the car turned up another switchblade, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds. Reyes was arrested on two firearm charges, possession of a switchblade, and resisting arrest.
ksro.com
Gun with Extended Magazine Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after being found with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop. On Sunday afternoon, an officer pulled over a vehicle on the 700-block of Third Street. The officer also saw an equipment violation, smelled freshly burnt cannabis, and learned one of the passengers was on probation. After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the officer saw a Polymer80 9mm non-serialized firearm loaded with an extended magazine protruding from an open zippered bag on the driver’s side floorboard. The driver, 22-year-old Eric Ramirez-Santos, was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a unregistered firearm.
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
ksro.com
Grace the Giraffe Born at Safari West
Sonoma County has a new giraffe. Safari West, the conservation breeding facility north of Santa Rosa, is announcing the birth of Grace. Grace was five-foot-nine, 127-pounds when she was born on October 30th. Most giraffe calving takes up to two hours, but mom Malaika gave birth to Grace in just 35 minutes. Grace is a reticulated giraffe, a species native to the Horn of Africa.
sonomacountygazette.com
Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life
On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
ksro.com
Girl Hospitalized After Shooting in Rohnert Park Restaurant
A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after getting shot inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park. A 19-year-old woman who works at the business, Sourdough and Company, is behind bars in connection with the shooting. Police arrested her as she tried to leave the building following the shooting at about six o’clock Sunday night. One gunshot was fired while customers were inside the sandwich shop. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive is also unclear.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
