Windsor, CA

ksro.com

Reynoza has Large Lead for Mayor of Windsor; Wall and Salmon Re-Elected to Town Council

Rosa Reynoza has a large lead in the race for Windsor mayor. The Windsor Town Council member has a nearly 20-percentage point lead over Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. Reynoza is in her first term on the town council. She has advocated for more small town-friendly leadership and policies. Lemus, a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney, has more progressive values.
WINDSOR, CA
ksro.com

Updated Sonoma County Ballot Tally Expected Soon

Sonoma County is expected to update its vote tally sometime early this week. The county added nearly 13,500 ballots to the election results on Friday, but that brought little clarity to a number of tight races. One of the closest is the race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 city council seat that currently sees just 64 votes separating incumbent Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders. A total of just under 114-thousand ballots have been tabulated as of 5 p.m. Friday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

One Santa Rosa City Council Race Too Close to Call

The race for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat is in a dead heat. Challenger Terry Sanders is beating Councilwoman Victoria Fleming by just a few more than 100 votes. That translates to a lead of about two-percentage points. Meanwhile, Mark Stapp has a large lead in the southeast District Two race that will decide who takes over for the retiring John Sawyer. Jeff Okrepkie also has a large lead in the northwest District Six race. He would succeed the retiring Tom Schwedhelm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Revolver and Switchblades Confiscated in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two switchblades and a revolver were found in a vehicle during a Santa Rosa traffic stop. On Friday night, on officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation at Bennett Valley Road and South E Street. The officer smelled freshly burnt cannabis and learned that there was an open container of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Reyes, refused to exit the vehicle and was arrested. The officer found a switchblade on Reyes. A further search of the car turned up another switchblade, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds. Reyes was arrested on two firearm charges, possession of a switchblade, and resisting arrest.
ksro.com

Gun with Extended Magazine Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after being found with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop. On Sunday afternoon, an officer pulled over a vehicle on the 700-block of Third Street. The officer also saw an equipment violation, smelled freshly burnt cannabis, and learned one of the passengers was on probation. After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the officer saw a Polymer80 9mm non-serialized firearm loaded with an extended magazine protruding from an open zippered bag on the driver’s side floorboard. The driver, 22-year-old Eric Ramirez-Santos, was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a unregistered firearm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mavensnotebook.com

THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU

New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Grace the Giraffe Born at Safari West

Sonoma County has a new giraffe. Safari West, the conservation breeding facility north of Santa Rosa, is announcing the birth of Grace. Grace was five-foot-nine, 127-pounds when she was born on October 30th. Most giraffe calving takes up to two hours, but mom Malaika gave birth to Grace in just 35 minutes. Grace is a reticulated giraffe, a species native to the Horn of Africa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life

On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
ksro.com

Girl Hospitalized After Shooting in Rohnert Park Restaurant

A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after getting shot inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park. A 19-year-old woman who works at the business, Sourdough and Company, is behind bars in connection with the shooting. Police arrested her as she tried to leave the building following the shooting at about six o’clock Sunday night. One gunshot was fired while customers were inside the sandwich shop. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive is also unclear.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

