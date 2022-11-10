Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Updated Sonoma County Ballot Tally Expected Soon
Sonoma County is expected to update its vote tally sometime early this week. The county added nearly 13,500 ballots to the election results on Friday, but that brought little clarity to a number of tight races. One of the closest is the race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 city council seat that currently sees just 64 votes separating incumbent Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders. A total of just under 114-thousand ballots have been tabulated as of 5 p.m. Friday.
ksro.com
Silver Estates Timber Plan May be Decided Tuesday
A yes or no decision on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville could come as early as tomorrow. The Silver Estates timber harvest plan would include an area in the hills above the Russian River between Guerneville and Monte Rio. The final decision has been delayed 23 times since public review started in 2020. That’s because of push back from residents, tweaks to the plan, and staffing changes at Cal Fire. The property includes Neeley Hill and the Clar Tree, which is a 340-foot-tall redwood tree estimated to be close to two-thousand-years-old. Some believe it’s the tallest tree on private property in the world.
ksro.com
Grace the Giraffe Born at Safari West
Sonoma County has a new giraffe. Safari West, the conservation breeding facility north of Santa Rosa, is announcing the birth of Grace. Grace was five-foot-nine, 127-pounds when she was born on October 30th. Most giraffe calving takes up to two hours, but mom Malaika gave birth to Grace in just 35 minutes. Grace is a reticulated giraffe, a species native to the Horn of Africa.
ksro.com
Revolver and Switchblades Confiscated in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two switchblades and a revolver were found in a vehicle during a Santa Rosa traffic stop. On Friday night, on officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation at Bennett Valley Road and South E Street. The officer smelled freshly burnt cannabis and learned that there was an open container of cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Daniel Reyes, refused to exit the vehicle and was arrested. The officer found a switchblade on Reyes. A further search of the car turned up another switchblade, a loaded black revolver, two loaded speed loaders, and 41 loose rounds. Reyes was arrested on two firearm charges, possession of a switchblade, and resisting arrest.
ksro.com
Gun with Extended Magazine Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after being found with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop. On Sunday afternoon, an officer pulled over a vehicle on the 700-block of Third Street. The officer also saw an equipment violation, smelled freshly burnt cannabis, and learned one of the passengers was on probation. After asking the driver to exit the vehicle, the officer saw a Polymer80 9mm non-serialized firearm loaded with an extended magazine protruding from an open zippered bag on the driver’s side floorboard. The driver, 22-year-old Eric Ramirez-Santos, was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a unregistered firearm.
ksro.com
Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Through Santa Rosa
A driver from San Leandro is behind bars after leading police on a 20-mile car chase that went through southwest Santa Rosa. The man in a Ford sedan hit speeds of up to 70-miles-per-hour in residential areas on Saturday night. He then took Highway 101 through Rohnert Park and Cotati, topping out at 115-miles-per-hour. The driver surrendered at a gas station after his front two tires were flattened with a California Highway Patrol spike strip in Petaluma. There are no reports of injuries or property damage following the pursuit.
ksro.com
Girl Hospitalized After Shooting in Rohnert Park Restaurant
A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after getting shot inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park. A 19-year-old woman who works at the business, Sourdough and Company, is behind bars in connection with the shooting. Police arrested her as she tried to leave the building following the shooting at about six o’clock Sunday night. One gunshot was fired while customers were inside the sandwich shop. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive is also unclear.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to murder charge against DUI suspect
SANTA ROSA -- The alleged driver of a vehicle that careened into a tree Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a passenger, was being held on DUI and murder charges.The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Geyserville Ave south of Zanzi Lane. Officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, ejecting an occupant. Two other occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The ejected passenger had major injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP, Sonoma Sheriff and Cloverdale police searched the area for the missing suspects. Two males were soon located walking on Asti Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Investigators confirmed that the two males were the missing driver and passenger from the crash.The alleged driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI, murder -- based on multiple prior DUI convictions, felony hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter and resisting arrest charges.The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The identity of the suspect was not released.
Comments / 0