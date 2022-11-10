ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations

While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
Daily Montanan

Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians

After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MINNESOTA STATE
studyfinds.org

Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too

NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
Washington Examiner

Four reasons why a Texas judge struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness

In a surprise ruling , Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas struck down President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program. The ruling provides validation to those who have raised objections about its legality (to say nothing of its acute unfairness ). While the Biden administration has already appealed the decision, and it’s likely to be overturned, here’s the judge’s reasoning behind the ruling:
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

What happens to family policies like child care, paid leave now?

Deseret News asked experts across the political spectrum what they expect for family policy in the next two years. From abortion to the child tax credit, paid leave and child care subsidies, experts have different priorities and views of control of the House and Senate post-midterms as final counts for Democrats and Republicans are tallied.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Washington

Thousands of Military Families Struggle With Food Insecurity

Alyssa Densham grew up an “Army brat,” traveling all around the world with her family, following her father from one military installation to another. When she met her husband, she was happy to settle down in one place and raise a family. But 10 years ago, he told...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas denies plans to leave DHS in coming weeks: 'False rumor'

The head of the Department of Homeland Security denied during a congressional hearing that he is planning to exit the Biden administration in the next two months. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a heated exchange before the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday about his future.
The Hill

Think tank warns of ‘immediate crisis’ in police training

A new report from the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) is warning of an “immediate crisis” because police officers are being trained too quickly and improperly, calling for an overhaul of how recruits are trained across the country. PERF, an independent research organization that focuses on policing, released the report to more broadly identify how…
morningbrew.com

A brief history of the five-day workweek

Lessons from the past to use in the present. Whether your Saturdays and Sundays involve a trip to the beach or the playground, a leisurely brunch or a long list of errands, the five-days-on, two-days-off rhythm of the workweek is deeply embedded in American culture. But this wasn’t always the case.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court

The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
TEXAS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter

The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...

