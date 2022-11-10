Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
Hidden toll: Thousands of schools fail to count homeless students
Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. For months, Beth Petersen paid acquaintances to take her son to school — money she sorely needed. They’d lost their apartment, her son bouncing between relatives and friends while she hotel-hopped. As hard as she tried to keep the 13-year-old at his school, they finally had to switch districts.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Heck Yeah! New Mexican Voters Just Made Child Care A Constitutional Right
Voters in New Mexico just made history! New Mexico just became the first state in the country to make child care a constitutional right, thanks to a ballot measure that was years in the making. But their new law won’t just be a right in theory, and the benefits of that guarantee could be far wider-reaching than New Mexico alone. Here’s what you need to know.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians
After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
Washington Examiner
Four reasons why a Texas judge struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness
In a surprise ruling , Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas struck down President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program. The ruling provides validation to those who have raised objections about its legality (to say nothing of its acute unfairness ). While the Biden administration has already appealed the decision, and it’s likely to be overturned, here’s the judge’s reasoning behind the ruling:
What happens to family policies like child care, paid leave now?
Deseret News asked experts across the political spectrum what they expect for family policy in the next two years. From abortion to the child tax credit, paid leave and child care subsidies, experts have different priorities and views of control of the House and Senate post-midterms as final counts for Democrats and Republicans are tallied.
NBC Washington
Thousands of Military Families Struggle With Food Insecurity
Alyssa Densham grew up an “Army brat,” traveling all around the world with her family, following her father from one military installation to another. When she met her husband, she was happy to settle down in one place and raise a family. But 10 years ago, he told...
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas denies plans to leave DHS in coming weeks: 'False rumor'
The head of the Department of Homeland Security denied during a congressional hearing that he is planning to exit the Biden administration in the next two months. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a heated exchange before the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday about his future.
Think tank warns of ‘immediate crisis’ in police training
A new report from the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) is warning of an “immediate crisis” because police officers are being trained too quickly and improperly, calling for an overhaul of how recruits are trained across the country. PERF, an independent research organization that focuses on policing, released the report to more broadly identify how…
morningbrew.com
A brief history of the five-day workweek
Lessons from the past to use in the present. Whether your Saturdays and Sundays involve a trip to the beach or the playground, a leisurely brunch or a long list of errands, the five-days-on, two-days-off rhythm of the workweek is deeply embedded in American culture. But this wasn’t always the case.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court
The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
Thousands of public health experts are losing their jobs at a critical time
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines.
People With Long COVID Face Barriers to Government Disability Benefits
When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long COVID...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter
The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
Comments / 0