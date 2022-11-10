Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Four reasons why a Texas judge struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness
In a surprise ruling , Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas struck down President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program. The ruling provides validation to those who have raised objections about its legality (to say nothing of its acute unfairness ). While the Biden administration has already appealed the decision, and it’s likely to be overturned, here’s the judge’s reasoning behind the ruling:
Washington Examiner
Biden cheers softening inflation following midterm election success
President Joe Biden celebrated a new inflation report Tuesday that showed prices rising more slowly than expected, which the president claimed shows his "economic plan is showing results." The producer price index increased by 0.2% in October compared to the previous month and 8% on the year, the Labor Department...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court
The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in two days
Millions of people have two days left to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars. Individual filers with little to no income must complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner
Biden: Democrats and Republicans who 'survived' elections reject 'America First'
President Joe Biden has implied that last week's midterm elections were a repudiation of former President Donald Trump's inward-focused "America First" foreign policy agenda. "The election held in the United States, [which] still leaves a little bit uncertain, has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play," Biden told reporters on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. "The United States, the Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we're about."
Washington Examiner
Only one incumbent Democratic governor was unseated in the midterm elections
On Friday night, the first governor to lose his seat in 2022 conceded his race. That would be Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The fact that he is the only sitting Democratic governor to lose — and will remain so even if Kari Lake wins in Arizona — is a reflection of Republicans' disappointing year. The victor is Republican Joe Lombardo, Clark County's sheriff.
Washington Examiner
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses
Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results a 'rejection of extremism,' says New Hampshire governor
Recently reelected Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday that the outcome of the midterm elections was a “rejection of extremism.”. “Candidate quality matters,” and a lot of Republicans were painted as extremists, Sununu said on ABC’s This Week. “When you have a product, you can’t let the...
Washington Examiner
The macroeconomics of the child tax credit
The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) recently provided lawmakers with a dynamic score and macroeconomic analysis of a policy to permanently extend the child tax credit (CTC) enacted in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). A permanent extension of the ARP CTC, which originally lasted one year, would be very costly in fiscal terms and harmful to the overall economy.
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas denies plans to leave DHS in coming weeks: 'False rumor'
The head of the Department of Homeland Security denied during a congressional hearing that he is planning to exit the Biden administration in the next two months. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a heated exchange before the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday about his future.
Washington Examiner
With a simple law, Congress can fix vote-counting problems
Congress can and should take some actions that would rein in the worst of the problems causing the absurdly slow ballot counting in six western states. Most directly, Congress could insist that “Election Day” really means (with limited exceptions) a single day, not two or three months, of voting. Congress has the constitutional authority to do so, while the cause of good government demands it.
Washington Examiner
The big question on immigration Congress will have to tackle — how many?
When it comes to immigration policy, politicians rarely mention the most important question — how many? It’s like discussing government programs without ever mentioning how much is being spent. Whatever party ends up controlling Congress, sooner or later, this question must be addressed because numbers are what ultimately determine the impact on the country.
Washington Examiner
Trump judge assigned to former president's Jan. 6 subpoena case
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block a subpoena from the congressional panel investigating the riot at the Capitol last year, a move that will likely run out the legal clock on compelling him to testify. On Monday, one of the former president's judicial appointees,...
Washington Examiner
Republicans aim to turn ESG into 2024 liability for Democrats
Once-obscure investing principles are quickly becoming a political flashpoint that Republicans hope to use to their advantage in the 2024 presidential election. In recent years, corporations and investors have increasingly prioritized environmental, social, and governance practices, known as ESG . Now, though, Republicans have mounted an organized pushback to ESG on the grounds that they constitute "woke" and anti-energy policies — a political counteroffensive likely only to gain strength.
Comments / 0