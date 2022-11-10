ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

golaurens.com

Laurens County Young Republicans elect new officers

The Laurens County Young Republicans recently elected new leadership in their first meeting held since 2019. "The YR Chapter in Laurens County has been stagnant for a while now. I'm glad to see that changing. As the Chairman of our Republican Party, I see a strong need for younger blood being involved in what we do,” said Luke Rankin. “I could not be prouder of Matthew Brownlee for stepping up to take the role of Chairman of the Laurens County Young Republicans. I look forward to working with Matthew to cultivate and attract more Young Republicans to our movement. The future has never been brighter."
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Jones defeats Duncan to return to SC House in District 14

Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday. Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots. Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

RSV Cases on the rise

Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
whqr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service Dec. 6

The 2022 Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service will be held at the Williamston Cemetery on Williams Street at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Palmetto High School ROTC Cadets under the direction of Lt. Col. Michael Creamer will light candles. Bobby Winburn, Pastor at Restoration Chapel will present the devotion. Linda Allen, Jill and Ally Cannon will provide Christmas music. Please bring your family and attend this special service.

