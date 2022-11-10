Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Laurens County Young Republicans elect new officers
The Laurens County Young Republicans recently elected new leadership in their first meeting held since 2019. "The YR Chapter in Laurens County has been stagnant for a while now. I'm glad to see that changing. As the Chairman of our Republican Party, I see a strong need for younger blood being involved in what we do,” said Luke Rankin. “I could not be prouder of Matthew Brownlee for stepping up to take the role of Chairman of the Laurens County Young Republicans. I look forward to working with Matthew to cultivate and attract more Young Republicans to our movement. The future has never been brighter."
golaurens.com
County Council moving forward with new $49.65 million economic development project
Meeting in the building where General Election votes were to be tabulated, the Laurens County Council took actions that could result in more than $75 million in economic development coming to the county. One project - Project Supply which has been identified as Motor City Racks - is the third...
golaurens.com
Jones defeats Duncan to return to SC House in District 14
Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday. Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots. Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
greenvillejournal.com
Election 2022: Results from S.C. House, Greenville County School Board and Greenville County offices
Write-In – 82 County Council District 17 (16,301 votes) Council District 23 (8,798 votes) Walt Wilkins – Greenville County Solicitor Circuit 13. Benton Blount – Greenville County Council District 19. Rick Bradley – Greenville County Council District 26. Daniel Tripp – Greenville County Council District 28...
wspa.com
RSV Cases on the rise
Residents voice concerns about proposed...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman
The Anderson County Sheriff's office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
FOX Carolina
Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
Woman accused of stabbing another person in neck in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County woman is accused of stabbing another person in the neck Sunday night.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service Dec. 6
The 2022 Williamston Cemetery Candlelight Service will be held at the Williamston Cemetery on Williams Street at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Palmetto High School ROTC Cadets under the direction of Lt. Col. Michael Creamer will light candles. Bobby Winburn, Pastor at Restoration Chapel will present the devotion. Linda Allen, Jill and Ally Cannon will provide Christmas music. Please bring your family and attend this special service.
