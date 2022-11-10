The Laurens County Young Republicans recently elected new leadership in their first meeting held since 2019. "The YR Chapter in Laurens County has been stagnant for a while now. I'm glad to see that changing. As the Chairman of our Republican Party, I see a strong need for younger blood being involved in what we do,” said Luke Rankin. “I could not be prouder of Matthew Brownlee for stepping up to take the role of Chairman of the Laurens County Young Republicans. I look forward to working with Matthew to cultivate and attract more Young Republicans to our movement. The future has never been brighter."

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO