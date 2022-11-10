Read full article on original website
RCPD: Woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
JC woman injured in crash, TX man arrested for DUI, aggravated battery
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Students interact with seniors in Junction City
On Nov. 10 a total of 11 Lincoln School STUCO Students served lunch to the NARF Group at the 4H Senior Center. Students also served and eat lunch together with other senior patrons who attended the Senior Center. The students and seniors were happy to be able to interact again...
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
Nate Butler prepares to serve in the Kansas House
Nate Butler, Junction City, is preparing to represent the 68th District in the Kansas House of Representatives. Based on the results of last Tuesday's election he was the clear front runner. Butler wants to work reduce inflation. "We've got to do something to help offset some of the costs. I'm...
Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
State of the Chamber report will be Thursday
There will be a State of the Chamber report Thursday evening at the Junction City Municipal Building. There will be a review of the activities of the different Chamber divisions' activities during the past year plus a preview of what is planned for 2023. The event begins at 5 p.m.
Classic Christmas is the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
Chicago will play Salina's Stiefel Theatre this spring
A band in the Rock an Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
Junction City's Justin Aaron will perform in live playoff round of 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced into the live round of "The Voice" on NBC. Aaron said there are four contestants on each team for a total of 16 contestants. "In the live playoffs, which happen Monday, every act gets to sing a song and after they sing the voting lines are open," he told JC Post. "Everyone go out and download 'The Voice' official app."
