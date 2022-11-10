Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
NBC Los Angeles
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
NBC Los Angeles
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
NBC Los Angeles
Stock Futures Rise After Wall Street Suffers First Decline in Three Sessions
Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Falls as Retailer Plans to Issue Shares to Pay Off Some Debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
NBC Los Angeles
Hong Kong Stocks Up 3% as Tech Stocks Rise; China's Activity Data Disappoints
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Tuesday following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 3.04%, lifted by its tech index that rose 4.61%. In mainland China, the Shanghai...
NBC Los Angeles
FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC Los Angeles
Credit Suisse Sells Most of Its Securitized Products Business to Apollo as It Speeds Up Restructure
Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management. The embattled lender said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets, would reduce its SPG assets from around...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
NBC Los Angeles
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
EV startup Lucid undercuts Tesla Model S with a car that can go 5 miles farther for $12,000 cheaper
Electric up-and-comer Lucid revealed new details about the $87,400 Air Pure that's set to hit streets before the end of the year.
NBC Los Angeles
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
NBC Los Angeles
Leading Through Layoffs: How to Manage Workers on Their Way Out — and Those Who Stay
How a company handles a layoff can have a major impact on its future success. Experts advise treating departing employees with respect and empathy. Leaders should never say, "[W]e can do more with less," said Eric McNulty, who teaches crisis leadership at Harvard University. High-profile layoffs at Meta and Twitter...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Expectations Rebounded in October on Record-High Jump in Gas Outlook, NY Fed Survey Shows
Americans grew more worried about inflation in the October, with fears emanating primarily from an expected burst in gasoline prices. A New York Fed survey showed inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9%, while the three-year outlook increased to 3.1%. Home prices were expected to nudge higher by...
NBC Los Angeles
Home Depot Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarter Despite Inflation
Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. The retailer reported revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.87 billion. Wall Street is watching how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer. Home Depot reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased about 6% to nearly $38.9 billion, beating analyst...
Amazon Plans New Virtual Care Offering Based on Messaging
"Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It...
