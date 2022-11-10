ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
NBC Los Angeles

Stock Futures Rise After Wall Street Suffers First Decline in Three Sessions

Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Stocks Up 3% as Tech Stocks Rise; China's Activity Data Disappoints

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Tuesday following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 3.04%, lifted by its tech index that rose 4.61%. In mainland China, the Shanghai...
NBC Los Angeles

FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More

Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
NBC Los Angeles

China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Los Angeles

Leading Through Layoffs: How to Manage Workers on Their Way Out — and Those Who Stay

How a company handles a layoff can have a major impact on its future success. Experts advise treating departing employees with respect and empathy. Leaders should never say, "[W]e can do more with less," said Eric McNulty, who teaches crisis leadership at Harvard University. High-profile layoffs at Meta and Twitter...
NBC Los Angeles

Home Depot Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarter Despite Inflation

Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. The retailer reported revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.87 billion. Wall Street is watching how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer. Home Depot reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased about 6% to nearly $38.9 billion, beating analyst...
Cheddar News

Amazon Plans New Virtual Care Offering Based on Messaging

"Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy