Saline County, KS

WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase

A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Stuff the Trucks a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
