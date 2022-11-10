Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
ksal.com
Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase
A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
RCPD: Woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
Two dead in Geary County car crash
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have passed away after a car crash in Geary County Saturday afternoon. At 3 p.m., 34-year-old John A Wagnaar III was driving a Ford F150 while traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-70. At that time, 31-year-old Morgan L. Taylor, the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic, was […]
JC woman injured in crash, TX man arrested for DUI, aggravated battery
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
ksal.com
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
South Hutchinson city manager inquires about housing authority, no response
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner has inquired repeatedly for the background information on the housing authority in that municipality, also known as Sunrise Acres, but has thus far been rebuffed. He issued an official letter earlier this month to Housing Authority Executive Director Annette...
Former executives of Salina nonprofit indicted in alleged $10.7 million fraud scheme
Two former executives for Saint Francis Ministries in Salina have been indicted by a Grand Jury of allegedly defrauding the nonprofit.
Hoisington warns citizens of phone scam dealing with utilities
The City of Hoisington was made aware of residents receiving calls indicating that the city's electric utility was acquired by Evergy and demanding payments over the phone. Hoisington administration warned citizens this is a scam. The city's electric utility has not merged with Evergy and they are not demanding payments over the phone.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0