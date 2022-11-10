It’s been almost a year since Kira Lewis Jr. participated in an official professional basketball game, but he’ll soon have the opportunity to do so in his home state, playing for New Orleans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham. On Monday, the Pelicans announced that Lewis – who tore his right ACL during a home game vs. Denver last December – is being assigned to the G League’s Squadron. Lewis was born in Meridianville, Ala., located roughly 100 miles north of Birmingham.

