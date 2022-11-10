Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
Desmond Bane's leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need
Desmond Bane laughed and rocked back his chair onto two legs to answer one question with another. Two days prior, superstar point guard Ja Morant called Memphis’ backcourt “top two, [and] not [number] two,” when asked where the Grizzlies’ guard duo ranked among the rest of the NBA. So, naturally, Bane fielded an inquiry regarding the accuracy of Morant’s statement.
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return
LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
"Credit To Them" | Utah Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak With Loss To Washington
The road weariness finally caught up to the Jazz. Playing their fifth of six games on the road, Utah ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and saw its four-game winning streak end. The Jazz fell 121-112 to Washington on Saturday evening. "We lost this game with our defensive...
NBA
MikeCheck: Jackson Jr. ‘excited to be back’ as Grizzlies All-NBA defender eyes season debut
NEW ORLEANS – After pushing through the last reps of an on-court drill, Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbed a basketball and jogged toward the halfcourt line at Washington’s Capital One Arena. On his first attempt, Jackson heaved the ball high into the air, slumped his shoulders and watched as...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. After winning three contests in a four-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers look to take its positive momentum on the road. The Pacers (6-6) will travel to the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) on Wednesday, which snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 112-106 victory over the Orlando Magic (4-10) Monday.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
NBA
Magic Rally Late, But Come Up Short in Loss to Hornets
Back on Oct. 28, the Orlando Magic blew out the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. On Monday, in the sixth game of the Magic’s seven-game homestand, it was the Hornets who jumped out to a big lead before warding off Orlando down the stretch in their 112-105 victory. Top...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Kira Lewis Jr. will return to game action in G League
It’s been almost a year since Kira Lewis Jr. participated in an official professional basketball game, but he’ll soon have the opportunity to do so in his home state, playing for New Orleans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham. On Monday, the Pelicans announced that Lewis – who tore his right ACL during a home game vs. Denver last December – is being assigned to the G League’s Squadron. Lewis was born in Meridianville, Ala., located roughly 100 miles north of Birmingham.
NBA
Report: Jaren Jackson Jr. intends to make season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, is reportedly planning to play for the first time this season on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans (7:30 ET, TNT). Chris Haynes of TNT reports that Jackson Jr., who is listed as questionable for the...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022
Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the Smoothie King Center, with Memphis (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.), Chicago (Wednesday at 7) and Boston (Friday at 7:30) coming to the Crescent City. The Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in Western Conference) and Celtics (10-3,...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) on Sunday night. Minnesota fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both contributed 15 points in the game.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies to celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ and Season of Giving with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, November 26 inside FedExForum
Memphis, Tenn. — Celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ with the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 26, from 12-3 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum as the Grizzlies host Grizz Shop Local, an in-person shopping event featuring over 30 Memphis and Mid-South small businesses. This year, Grizz Shop Local will offer live music, local food trucks and vendor giveaways to the public. The first 500 attendees will receive a Let’s Get Local Shopping Bag. Additionally, Memphis Grizzlies Season Ticket Holders will be able to enjoy a special MVP hour from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For a complete list of vendors, click here.
NBA
NBABet's 4 Best Bets From Saturday's Slate
Saturday NBA slate is sneaky good with a number of interesting matchups across the slate. The games tip off fairly early with the first matchup beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Our betting experts are targeting three games on today’s eight-game slate and have four picks and predictions in those matchups. Check out their best bets for Saturday’s slate below.
No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans
There are many reasons for the Saints dismal season. One of them has been the inability to win at home in what was once one of the most daunting venues to play for opponents.
Comments / 0