ELLINGTON —The town has switched to a new health insurance plan for its employees that officials say is projected to save taxpayers over $170,000 in the first year. Last week the Board of Selectmen during a special meeting unanimously approved switching from a high-deductible plan to the Connecticut Partnership Health and Dental plan, effective Jan. 1, 2023, for its government employees and retirees under age 65. The contract with the state will be for three years.

ELLINGTON, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO