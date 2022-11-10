Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Killingly off the mark
The most recent piece in the Journal Inquirer concerning Killingly’s Board of Education’s refusal of a state funded mental health clinic once again affected me. Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?. What is a person to do when they are deeply...
Banned books: Church holds giveaway after school board member’s objection to LGBTQ novels
ENFIELD — Books deemed inappropriate by a Board of Education member were flying off the shelf — or an offering table, to be precise — at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ Sunday night. In less than an hour, residents had taken dozens of copies of seven...
East Hartford man died of natural causes in Glastonbury open space area
The East Hartford man whose body was found Sunday in a Glastonbury open-space area died of natural causes, according to a spokeswoman for the Connecticut’s chief medical examiner’s office. The body of the man, Howard Wilmes, 79, was found Sunday morning in the 157-acre Longo Farm open-space area...
Journal Inquirer
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley,...
Journal Inquirer
Sema4 closes CT labs, cuts hundreds of jobs
Sema4, a biotechnology company that received millions of dollars in state loans to open laboratories in Branford and Stamford — and later went on to serve as a top COVID-testing contractor for the state during the first two years of the pandemic — is shuttering its Connecticut lab operations.
Missing East Hartford man found dead
A 79-year-old East Hartford man whose family had reported him missing was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday morning, and East Hartford police said there was no immediate indication of criminal activity. The East Hartford Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Saturday asking the public’s help in locating the...
Journal Inquirer
Selectmen: Switch in health plans to save taxpayers
ELLINGTON —The town has switched to a new health insurance plan for its employees that officials say is projected to save taxpayers over $170,000 in the first year. Last week the Board of Selectmen during a special meeting unanimously approved switching from a high-deductible plan to the Connecticut Partnership Health and Dental plan, effective Jan. 1, 2023, for its government employees and retirees under age 65. The contract with the state will be for three years.
Windsor Locks residents to decide on federal funds spending Tuesday
WINDSOR LOCKS — A town meeting is set for Tuesday night on spending approximately $82,000 in federal pandemic relief funds. The meeting is to be held at the Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. If approved, the $82,000 would be split among three projects. The town’s housing assistance fund would...
Life Star called for Vernon crash
VERNON—A man was seriously injured in a single-car accident in the area of Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area around 2:15 a.m., and located a seriously injured male in his 20’s who had been ejected from his vehicle during the accident.
Tax relief for Ellington seniors up tonight
ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen tonight will consider a relief program that could reduce seniors’ real estate taxes up to $150 annually. The program, proposed and unanimously approved on Oct. 15 by the Board of Finance, would be granted to eligible applicants as a flat rate. Seniors’ real estate liability, calculated by adding all relief received from other state and local programs, would not exceed 75% of total real estate liability for the year.
Journal Inquirer
Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program
WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
Journal Inquirer
Windsor man arrested with fentanyl
NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
Journal Inquirer
Dart Hill Road bridge to be completed by end of the month
VERNON — After being closed since June, forcing residents and businesses to take lengthy detours, the $2.5 million Dart Hill Road bridge replacement should be completed by the end of the month, after local officials pressured Eversource and the construction contractor to speed up the project to minimize the ongoing disruption.
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
Comments / 0