ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Killingly off the mark

The most recent piece in the Journal Inquirer concerning Killingly’s Board of Education’s refusal of a state funded mental health clinic once again affected me. Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?. What is a person to do when they are deeply...
KILLINGLY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley,...
OXFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sema4 closes CT labs, cuts hundreds of jobs

Sema4, a biotechnology company that received millions of dollars in state loans to open laboratories in Branford and Stamford — and later went on to serve as a top COVID-testing contractor for the state during the first two years of the pandemic — is shuttering its Connecticut lab operations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Missing East Hartford man found dead

A 79-year-old East Hartford man whose family had reported him missing was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday morning, and East Hartford police said there was no immediate indication of criminal activity. The East Hartford Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Saturday asking the public’s help in locating the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Selectmen: Switch in health plans to save taxpayers

ELLINGTON —The town has switched to a new health insurance plan for its employees that officials say is projected to save taxpayers over $170,000 in the first year. Last week the Board of Selectmen during a special meeting unanimously approved switching from a high-deductible plan to the Connecticut Partnership Health and Dental plan, effective Jan. 1, 2023, for its government employees and retirees under age 65. The contract with the state will be for three years.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Life Star called for Vernon crash

VERNON—A man was seriously injured in a single-car accident in the area of Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area around 2:15 a.m., and located a seriously injured male in his 20’s who had been ejected from his vehicle during the accident.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tax relief for Ellington seniors up tonight

ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen tonight will consider a relief program that could reduce seniors’ real estate taxes up to $150 annually. The program, proposed and unanimously approved on Oct. 15 by the Board of Finance, would be granted to eligible applicants as a flat rate. Seniors’ real estate liability, calculated by adding all relief received from other state and local programs, would not exceed 75% of total real estate liability for the year.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program

WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested with fentanyl

NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dart Hill Road bridge to be completed by end of the month

VERNON — After being closed since June, forcing residents and businesses to take lengthy detours, the $2.5 million Dart Hill Road bridge replacement should be completed by the end of the month, after local officials pressured Eversource and the construction contractor to speed up the project to minimize the ongoing disruption.
VERNON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy