Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Prediction: Sooners, Mountaineers Clash in Morgantown

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (WVU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Oklahoma Sooners will head into Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday looking to become bowl eligible . It's been a disappointing year (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) for the Sooner faithful, but getting a sixth win and all but guaranteeing a bowl appearance should be enough to lift some spirits in Norman.

West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) comes into the game sitting in last place in the Big 12. The Mountaineers have lost three straight, and head coach Neil Brown is officially on the hot seat . A win over Oklahoma could cool it off a bit, but the writing might already be on the wall.



Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

If nothing else, there should be plenty of points scored in this late-season affair.

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Spread: Oklahoma -8

Tickets: As low as $61 on SITickets.com *

When Oklahoma Has the Ball

The Sooners usually move the ball up and down the field fairly well with Dillon Gabriel calling the shots at quarterback. The UCF transfer has been productive and efficient for most of the year, but he did struggle to take care of the football in last week's loss to Baylor. He needs to be more careful this week, or else the end result could be the same. The Mountaineers are down, but they've got enough talent to take advantage of mistakes.

Oklahoma wants to get the ball in the hands of its best player, wide receiver Marvin Mims. The problem is that opposing coordinators understand how dangerous he is and scheme to deny him the ball. He has more than four receptions in only two games this season. If Mims isn't open, Gabriel will likely look to tight end Brayden Willis next. He's one of the better athletes you'll see at the position and has the skill set to produce matchup advantages all over the field.

When the Sooners run, they lean on running back Eric Gray, who is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing this season. He also leads the team in touchdowns. If the Sooners are inside the 5-yard line, there's a good chance he's getting the football.

When West Virginia Has the Ball

Quarterback JT Daniels heads up the Mountaineer offense, and he's been nothing more than average. West Virginia's offense is carried largely by a committee of running backs made up of CJ Donaldson, Tony Mathis Jr., and Justin Johnson. That trio has combined for 1,351 yards and 16 scores on the ground this season. Each has a different body type and playing style, so opposing defenses are forced to adjust on the fly in that regard,

When West Virginia does pass, they have a trio of talented wideouts who should be carrying the Mountaineer offense to greater heights. Not many teams have three guys like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, and Kaden Prather on their rosters, and that's part of what makes West Virginia's struggles this season so perplexing.

Final Analysis

This one comes down to culture. There's not a great talent disparity between these two teams, but Oklahoma's program has a winning culture that its players embody. Gabriel transferred in from a program with a winning culture. He seems to will his way to victory at times. That's the biggest thing West Virginia is missing in its program right now, and it's the main reason they'll continue to struggle in these types of games until something changes.

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, West Virginia 23

Podcast: Complete Week 11 Preview, Predictions, and Picks Against the Spread

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott .

*Price as of publication.