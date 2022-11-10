Voters OK $35.5M for South Windsor roads

SOUTH WINDSOR — Voters overwhelmingly approved spending $35.5 million for various roadwork projects on Election Day by a margin of 7,149 to 3,463, according to unofficial totals from the secretary of the state’s office.

The total amount to be borrowed is $35,470,000. It will be used to implement the town’s Paving for Progress plan, which includes the planning, design, construction and replacement of road paving, sidewalks and drainage improvements in South Windsor.

“The most exciting part is that we can bond the money for the roadwork opposed to putting it in the budget and burdening taxpayers with large payments,” Mayor Liz Pendleton said of the debt.