Ezekiel Elliott Continues Trend Of Cowboys Players Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

Another day, another person involved with the Dallas Cowboys publicly campaigning for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with the team.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott became the latest person to attempt to woo Beckham when he told reporters on Wednesday that "we want OBJ."

"We want him. We want OBJ," Elliott said, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott is far from the only person to suggest Beckham could team up with the Cowboys for a postseason run this year.

Earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Beckham, then owner Jerry Jones said Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys uniform. Star linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media to recruit Beckham, as well.

The whole thing is starting to feel like a college recruitment. NFL insider Mike Florio thinks that could be a good strategy. Florio posted on his Pro Football Talk website Wednesday that the key to signing Beckham will be "making him feel wanted" and "mobilizing players to show him the love."

Beckham has sat out this season while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February. He is reportedly hoping to return to the field in late November or early December.

Beckham showed a return to his early-career form while playing for the Rams last season. In 12 games across the regular season and playoffs, he caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns, including a score in the Super Bowl.

With the NFL trade deadline having passed, Beckham appears to be the last option for wide receiver-needy teams to add a weapon prior to the postseason. It's little secret that the Cowboys could use another wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb, as they reportedly showed interest in Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans prior to the trade deadline.

In a recent video interview with Complex , Beckham mentioned the Cowboys as one of four possible destinations, along with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

Beckham also said the main thing he's looking for in a new team is a multi-year contract.