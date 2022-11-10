ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Continues Trend Of Cowboys Players Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7zap_0j68tuyb00

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another person involved with the Dallas Cowboys publicly campaigning for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with the team.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott became the latest person to attempt to woo Beckham when he told reporters on Wednesday that "we want OBJ."

"We want him. We want OBJ," Elliott said, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott is far from the only person to suggest Beckham could team up with the Cowboys for a postseason run this year.

Earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Beckham, then owner Jerry Jones said Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys uniform. Star linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media to recruit Beckham, as well.

The whole thing is starting to feel like a college recruitment. NFL insider Mike Florio thinks that could be a good strategy. Florio posted on his Pro Football Talk website Wednesday that the key to signing Beckham will be "making him feel wanted" and "mobilizing players to show him the love."

Beckham has sat out this season while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February. He is reportedly hoping to return to the field in late November or early December.

Beckham showed a return to his early-career form while playing for the Rams last season. In 12 games across the regular season and playoffs, he caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns, including a score in the Super Bowl.

With the NFL trade deadline having passed, Beckham appears to be the last option for wide receiver-needy teams to add a weapon prior to the postseason. It's little secret that the Cowboys could use another wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb, as they reportedly showed interest in Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans prior to the trade deadline.

In a recent video interview with Complex , Beckham mentioned the Cowboys as one of four possible destinations, along with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

Beckham also said the main thing he's looking for in a new team is a multi-year contract.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy