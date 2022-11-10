Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
A4 fatal crash: Man who made fake GoFundMe page jailed
A man who set up a fraudulent online donation page in memory of four men who died in a crash has been jailed. Jason MacDonald, 38, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was found guilty of possessing the criminal property of that fraud. He was jailed for 26 months after also being...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
Idaho university murders - live: Police hunt mystery suspect in stabbing deaths of four students
The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.Police say the group of friends - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.In an update on Tuesday, police assured that...
32 Brooklyn rival gang members indicted on murder, weapons charges: DA
Officials on Tuesday announced that 32 alleged members of two rival Brooklyn street gangs are facing multiple murder and weapons charges.
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil: Attempted murder charges after stabbings
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two people were hurt in a stabbing. A woman and a man remain in hospital, both in a stable condition, following the stabbing on Sunday in Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil. Patrick Shaw, 52, from Penydarren, will appear before Merthyr...
BBC
Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus. It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle. The woman is also being treated for serious...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Helen's Law campaigner says killer should not be freed
The mother behind Helen's Law says the murderer of Danielle Jones should not be eligible for release unless he reveals where her body is. Danielle Jones disappeared in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. The 15-year-old's murderer, her uncle Stuart Campbell, has had his case referred to the Parole...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Mark Brown: Murder-accused claims woman's death was accident
A man accused of killing two women told a court one of them died after accidentally falling and hitting her head. Mark Brown, 41, from St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, in November 2021 and Leah Ware in May of that year. He told jurors at Hove...
BBC
Cow 'on the loose' on Totton dual carriageway
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway. The black and white cow was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton on Tuesday. One student, who was waiting for a bus to college with a friend when they saw...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final written warning
A police officer who was so drunk he could not remember making derogatory remarks to a member of the public has been given a final written warning. PC Alexander Bavington, who works for Thames Valley Police, also touched a colleague "in a way that made her feel uncomfortable". He admitted...
Comments / 0