The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.Police say the group of friends - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.In an update on Tuesday, police assured that...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 36 MINUTES AGO